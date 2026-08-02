₱2.5M hanging bridge built in Brgy Balutakay, Hagonoy

FOR years, crossing the river was a daily challenge for residents of Barangay Balutakay in Hagonoy, Davao del Sur. Before there was a sturdy hanging bridge, residents had to rely on whatever means they could find to get from one side of the river to the other.

For some, the first way to cross was nothing more than trunks of tall coconut trees.

For children, especially those going to school, the crossing was even more difficult.

Barangay Captain Randy Villarta recalled how many young students, including himself, would fall into the river while attempting to cross the makeshift passage.

Decades later, residents now have a safer and more stable way to cross.

Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Cagas led the turnover of the newly constructed hanging bridge in Barangay Balutakay on July 31, 2026, marking a new chapter for a community whose daily lives have long been shaped by the river.

The ₱2,499,000 project of the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur is expected to improve access and make daily travel easier for residents.

For Villarta, the new bridge is also part of a much longer story of community effort and government intervention.

He recalled that the first hanging bridge in the barangay was constructed in 1984 through the assistance of Unicef, at a time when the Local Government Code of 1991 had yet to be established.

The bridge was built through a bayanihan system, with Unicef providing the construction materials while local men worked together to build it.

“Gibutang ang mga project diri, unya nagkaguliyang ang mga tao diri, kay wala gyuy labor sa una. Gibutang lang ang project, mga semento nanggahi na ang uban, mao tong gihimong bayanihan system aron ma-construct ang tulay (The projects were brought here, and the people were in a quandary because there was no labor provided before. The project materials were simply delivered, and some of the cement had already hardened, so we resorted to a bayanihan system to build the bridge),” Villarta recalled during the turnover of the infrastructure.