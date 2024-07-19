26 Bucana residents awarded with land titles

The awarding ceremony, held at Regency Inn in Villa Abrille St., Davao City, celebrated the culmination of persistent efforts and community collaboration under the Community Mortgage Program (CMP), designed to provide low-income groups with land ownership and foster sustainable communities.

President of Mana-Nama HOA Inc. Phase II Romana Tatad Bajelot, who is also one of the beneficiaries, shared the significance of the event, highlighting their long journey of bringing a vision to fruition.

“Pinaka-happiest gyud namo ni nga event kay 26 years na namo ning gihulat (This is our happiest event; we've been waiting 26 years for this to happen)," Bajelot said in an interview with Sunstar Davao.

Bajelot is the association's president who has been re-elected continuously since 1998.

“Sa pilaka tuig, naki’g fight mi sa oposisyon, at least karon, among long dream nahimo na jung reality (For many years, we fought against opposition, and at least now, our long-standing dream has finally become a reality),” Bajelot added.

The Mana-Nama HOA Inc. Phase II, situated at Purok 20, Calachuchi, Don Cesareo Villa-Abrille Village, Brgy. 76-A, Bucana, Davao City, was established in August 1998 and registered with the Home Insurance and Guaranty Corporation in 1999.

The association’s journey began in the late 1980s with the Federation of Bucana Homeowners’ Association (Fobhoa), which consisted of 24 associations on properties registered under the Heirs of Don Cesareo Villa-Abrille.

According to Bajelot, Bucana was known as a squatter’s area even before the 1980s. When they arrived, there was no clear identification of who owned the land. As most people knew, Bucana was considered public land.

However, when she became an officer, she sought out the concerned agencies to uncover the truth. After checking the areas and relevant documents, she discovered that the land was indeed titled under the name of Villa Abrille. This revelation motivated her to continue building and working with the association, despite facing numerous accusations of fraud.

Some of the 24 association presidents under Fobhoa were also present during the event to show their support, like Fely Pedrosa and Ma. Divina Cabahug who also shared their excitement and joy for the beneficiaries.

“Mao gyud ni among gipa-abot nga muabot ning ing-ani nga punto nga maka-angkon na gyud mi og titulo sa yuta nga among gipuy-an, kay dugay na kaayo nga panahon naa nami diha (This is what we have been waiting for, reaching a point where we can finally claim ownership of the land we've been living in for so long),” Pedrosa shared, also noting that they have been processing the documents for over 20 years as most of the associations are diligently and patiently meeting the requirements of the CMP.

In 1988, the government introduced the Community Mortgage Program (CMP). By 1992, CMP was incorporated into the National Shelter Program through Republic Act Number 7279, also known as the Urban Development and Housing Act (UDHA Law). The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) was later created in 2004 through Executive Order Number 272, bringing CMP under its jurisdiction.

SHFC’s CMP is a people-led housing finance and community development program that helps legally organized low-income groups acquire and develop land through community ownership.

The program's primary goal is to aid residents of blighted or depressed areas in owning the lots they occupy or where they choose to relocate, thus creating sustainable and resilient communities in coordination with local government units. CMP offers a 6% interest per annum and a maximum loan term of 25 years.

Like Pedrosa, Cabahug also wants to extend her support to Bajelot and her members by attending the event.

“Gusto lang pud namo siya suportahan nga nakadawat na gyud sila sa ilang titulo, kay sa sunod pag kami na pud makadawat sa amoa, e-invite pud namo siya (We also want to support them now that they have finally received their title, because when it's our turn next, we will also invite them),” Cabahug said.

Among the 26 recipients of land property titles were Elizabeth Olasiman, Pascual Vicente, Eliezer Eleazar, Marissa Mante, Francis Ryan Padios, Abigail Maglaya, and many others. This milestone follows years of efforts, including a critical moment in 2007 when SHFC took out the property owned by the Heirs of Don Cesareo Villa-Abrille. Initial payment was made in May 2008, followed by full payment in August 2008, both facilitated by former Vice-President Noli de Castro.

Moreover, Victoria Antecristo, who is also one of the 26 recipients shared her journey and how she commends the leadership shown by Bajelot as their president, stating “Mahirap talaga nung una, lalo na nung nagsisimula pa lang kami, lalo na sa mga papeles, salamat nalang na nagkaroon kami ng Presidente na masipag at matiyaga.”

(It was really tough at first, especially when we were just starting, particularly with the paperwork. We're just very grateful we have a President who has been diligent and persevering.)

Another recipient is Celsa Corporal, who expressed her joy at finally becoming a titleholder after years of waiting.

“Once in a lifetime lang ni mahitabo, grabe jud among paningkamot ani (This is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, our efforts have been truly remarkable)," she said.

“Daghan kaayo’g mga struggle, dagha’g against, mga kontra (Many struggles, many oppositions, many adversaries),” Corporal shared, recalling their journey and how people treated the association. Despite all of this, she remains grateful, especially to God for blessing them all, and to their President, referring to Bajelot, for her spirit that never gave up enduring all the struggles, which have now finally paid off, according to her.

The event also included the oath-taking of newly elected officers of the Mana-Nama HOA Inc. Phase II, marking another step towards effective community management. Despite facing challenges from petitioners claiming land as public and the need to persuade some members to meet their financial obligations, the association has persevered.

This milestone signifies a major victory for the residents of Mana-Nama HOA Inc. Phase II and highlights the effectiveness of the CMP in fostering community development and ownership.

The residents of Mana-Nama HOA Inc. Phase II can now look forward to a more secure and stable future, thanks to their collective efforts and the support of the CMP. KBP