A TOTAL of 2,669 barangay health workers (BHWs) from 232 barangays in Davao del Sur received a combined ₱7.43 million in honoraria from the provincial government on November 20, 2026.

Each BHW received ₱2,784.90, amounting to ₱7,432,898.10 in total, which was disbursed through the Provincial Treasurer's Office at the Executive Building, Capitol Compound, in Barangay Matti, Digos City.

The distribution was facilitated by the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur through its Provincial Health Office as recognition of the contributions of BHWs to delivering health services in their respective communities.

Digos City had the highest number of beneficiaries, with 605 BHWs receiving ₱1.68 million, followed by Magsaysay with 353 beneficiaries amounting to ₱983,069.70 and Sulop with 309 receiving ₱860,534.10.

Other beneficiaries included 260 BHWs in Sta. Cruz, 247 in Kiblawan, 224 in Matanao, 195 in Hagonoy, 176 in Bansalan, 151 in Padada, and 149 in Malalag.

Governor Yvonne R. Cagas thanked the BHWs for their continued service and described the honorarium as the provincial government's way of recognizing their hard work.

"Salamat sa atong mga Barangay Health Workers sa inyong padayon nga pag-alagad! This honorarium is our way of recognizing your hard work. Padayon ta!" Cagas said.

The provincial government said the initiative reflects its continued support for BHWs, who play an important role in providing basic health services and promoting health awareness in their communities.