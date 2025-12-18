27 Davao women MSMEs finish DTI E-Taas training

A TOTAL of 27 women entrepreneurs completed the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) E-Taas ang Pinay MSMEs training, a three-day gathering dedicated to empowering women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Davao Region.

Organized by DTI 11, the training aimed to showcase the resilience, creativity, and determination of Filipina entrepreneurs, women whose contributions continue to strengthen local economies and inspire future generations of leaders. It was held last December 1 to 3, 2025, at the Apo View Hotel in Davao City

The E-Taas ang Pinay MSMEs Program offers targeted training, access to digital platforms, and integrated enterprise solutions, enabling women-led MSMEs to streamline their operations, expand their markets, and build long-term resilience. More than a training initiative, it catalyzes innovation, competitiveness, and inclusive economic participation.

Fully aligned with the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028, E-Taas advances national goals on innovation, gender equality, and inclusive growth. Its impact and strategic value have earned it recognition as one of the Department of Trade and Industry’s top priority programs, featured in the Office of the President’s Legacy Campaign, a testament to its potential to transform not only businesses but also communities.

In support of this national initiative, DTI 11 launched the regional implementation of the E-Taas ang Pinay MSMEs Program. The rollout plan outlines key outcomes aimed at empowering more women entrepreneurs in the Davao Region to rise, innovate, and thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

DTI 11 regional director Romeo L. Castañaga highlighted the importance of supporting women in business.

“Our MSMEs are the heartbeat of the local economy, and our Filipina entrepreneurs are among its strongest pillars,” Castañaga said. “When we equip women with digital tools, knowledge, and opportunities, we do more than strengthen businesses; we empower families and transform communities.”

The initiative was made possible through the support and collaboration of key partners, including the DTI E-Commerce Bureau, represented by Division Chief Berlin Mabuna of the E-Commerce Policy Promotion Division, who discussed Republic Act No. 11967 or the Internet Transactions Act of 2023 and the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark. Also present were representatives from Smart Communications / PLDT (Mr. Romel B. Canaya and Ms. Eureka Ezra Joy Rafailes), GCash (Ms. Iris Coleen Mariscotes), DiskarTech and Negosyo Bundle Plus–RCBC (Ms. Mary Ann Vi Calinga and Ms. Dianne Margareth Ranien), and the Knights of Online Marketers (Ms. Piper Ramboanga), all united in advancing digital transformation among women-led enterprises.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in digital skills training, business mentoring sessions, and discussions on e-commerce opportunities designed to help women entrepreneurs expand their market reach and adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

On the third day of the program, each participant received a Digitalization Kit, which included a ring light, to support their journey toward digital transformation as MSMEs. This kit aims to enhance their online presence, improve content creation for marketing and e-commerce, and provide practical tools to help them thrive in an increasingly digital business environment.

Organizers emphasized that empowering women-led MSMEs contributes not only to business growth but also to community development and a more inclusive regional economy.

“When we uplift women, we uplift families, communities, and the entire nation. Sama-sama, taasan natin ang antas ng kababaihang Pilipina sa mundo ng Negosyo,” Castañaga concluded. PR