276-kg ‘tahong’ confiscated at Digos City public market

A TOTAL of 276 kilograms of green shells or mussels (tahong) were confiscated from 10 vendors at the public market in Digos City on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, due to suspicions of saxitoxin contamination, a possible effect of red tide.

The mussels were said to have come from Samar and Leyte, where a Red Tide Advisory was issued, particularly in Catbalogan, Leyte, on October 1.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), in coordination with the Office of the City Agriculturist and the City Economic Enterprise Manager (OCEEM), carried out the confiscation after tracing the origin of the shellfish.

Earlier, the BFAR-National Fisheries Laboratory Division revealed that samples of shellfish meat from Villareal Bay, Villareal, Samar tested positive for paralytic shellfish toxin (saxitoxin) through the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) method.

The local government and concerned agencies in Digos received reports that BFAR had monitored marine products from Catbalogan being sold in Digos, Davao City, and other parts of Davao Region.

As a result, Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas immediately instructed OCEEM to take action to prevent the potential spread of the suspected contaminated marine products. Following the mayor's directive, OCEEM sent personnel to the market to investigate the sources of the seashells. Once confirmed that the products came from Samar and Leyte, a market inspection team would then be dispatched to prevent the spread of the suspected contaminated products and ensure they would not be consumed by the public.

A new Red Tide Advisory was posted on the Digos City government's Facebook account yesterday.

It was confirmed that the confiscated mussels will be disposed of in a designated waste disposal site.

Several vendors in the area selling similar products expressed concern that their sales would be affected. However, with the government's explanation, they understood that the measures were for everyone's safety.

Authorities clarified that not all shellfish in Digos come from Samar and Leyte. According to reports, most of the shellfish sold in Digos Public Market come from Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental, and Malalag, meaning they are safe for public consumption.

Saxitoxin (STX) is a dangerous neurotoxin, also known as paralytic shellfish toxin. If consumed by humans, usually through contaminated shellfish affected by toxic algal blooms, it can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP).

Symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning include numbness of the mouth and hands, dizziness, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, muscle weakness, and difficulty breathing.

The public is urged to seek immediate medical attention if they experience these symptoms after eating shellfish. JRN