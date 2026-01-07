279 men get free NSV service in 2025

THE Davao City Health Office, through the Population Division, logged a total of 279 acceptors of its No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) service in 2025, more than the 126 acceptors in 2024.

NSV is one of the permanent family planning methods offered by the Population Division to Dabawenyos for free.

Justice Mindanao Rasgo, NSV coordinator, told the Kabataan, Pamilya ug Katalingban program over city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio on Monday January 5, 2026, that since the program’s implementation in 2008, their office has already recorded a total of 1,293 acceptors.

He explained that NSV is a non-intrusive procedure that lasts for only 10-15 minutes, and is considered safer than Bilateral Tubal Ligation (BTL). The procedure only requires minimal aftercare, and has an efficacy rate of 99.85 percent.

Rasgo also assured the public that the procedure is safe, as he emphasized that it does not equate to castration

In NSV, the vas deferens or the tubes that carry sperm are cut and sealed, unlike in castration wherein the testicles are surgically removed. With NSV, the testicles remain intact and functional. It does not affect testosterone production, sex drive, and secondary male characteristics.

The City Population Division conducts free NSV services at the Buhangin Vasectomy Center twice a month.

“Gidugangan nato ang atoang schedule para ma-cater ang kadaghan sa mga indibidwal nga nag-inquire (From conducting the service once a month, we made it twice every month to cater to the number of clients who are interested of availing the service),” Rasgo said.

Dabawenyos who no longer wish to have more children are encouraged to avail of the free NSV service.

For the month of January, free NSV is scheduled on January 16 and January 30.

The Population Division strongly discourages walk-ins to give ample time for Population Division staff to conduct counselling with interested acceptors.

Rasgo emphasized the importance of proper consultation and counselling prior to availing any family planning method to ensure that the individual receives the right service for them and avoid regrets.

Interested acceptors may coordinate with the Population Division through its official Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/CityPopulationOfficeOfDavao, or visit their main office in Camus Street, as well as through the health centers for inquiries and concerns. CIO