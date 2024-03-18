27K security personnel to be deployed for Holy Week

Davao

AN ESTIMATED 27,000 personnel from the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) including police authorities of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will be deployed for on-the-ground monitoring for the upcoming Holy Week commemoration.

The religious observation for the Roman Catholics will start on March 22 and will end on March 31.

In an interview on Friday, March 15, 2024, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon confirmed that at least 27,000 officials and auxiliaries will be involved in securing major establishments, such as churches, terminal hubs, seaports, airports, major thoroughfares, mosques, malls, public markets, parks, grottos, and crowded areas in the city.

In order to cater to and address the needs and concerns of the people, the official also said that there would be security forces and Police Assistance Desk (PADs) in identified areas.

“These dedicated men and women will ensure the safety and security of everyone from March 22nd to March 31st, 2024,” she said.

On a separate note, the  Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) confirmed earlier this week that their agency will also be deploying a total of 3,189 police personnel across the region.

This is an increase of 1,154 compared to the 2,035 police officials who secured the city’s Holy Week commemoration last year.

