‘28 Years Later’ is ‘just so extraordinarily intense’

“Nia was the perfect choice to direct The Bone Temple. Alex Garland and I had long been fans of her reimagining of Candyman and recognized that Nia has serious horror chops – and a genuine love for the original 28 Days Later. She honors what fans love about the franchise while making the new film her own, taking the series into even darker, more intense areas.”

Garland also serves as a screenwriter for the film, and believes that the shift in directorial style is something to look forward to.

“From the start, Nia told Danny and me that the camera would not move in the way Danny moves the camera, and it would not be edited in the way Danny cuts,” Garland confirms. “That was very impressive to Danny because most people’s instinct would have been to duplicate his style, and Nia didn’t do that. That was impressive and smart. Her film is quite different, and that’s a good thing.”

DaCosta was excited to helm a film from a franchise that she has been a longtime fan of, and is certain that she left a positive imprint in directing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

“What connects the two films is that they’re both bonkers, idiosyncratic, and artistically personal works,” DaCosta notes. “When I initially discussed the new film with Danny and Alex, I told them, ‘I’m going to make it my own. I’m not going to try to make ‘a Danny Boyle movie.’ Because that’s impossible to make. Alex’s script was very different from 28 Years Later, so it lends itself to a different approach. I could really put my imprint on it – to let my freak flag fly – and be visually adventurous and matching that with more classical filmmaking.”

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrives in Philippine cinemas on January 14.