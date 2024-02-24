2GO enables Central Luzon entreps to move products to VisMin

2GO Retail Operations Manager Randy Zafra starts the discussion on the role of logistics in the thriving e-commerce landscape of the Philippines.

2GO, the Philippines’ largest end-to-end transportation and logistics solutions provider and part of SM Group, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry, is enabling a community of online entrepreneurs in Central Luzon to seamlessly reach more markets in the Philippines—especially the VisMin area.

The 2GO Getters community was established to connect with small business owners and catalyze their growth by expanding into markets beyond their immediate neighborhoods. This community promotes knowledge transfer in vital areas like e-commerce and digital marketing, aiming to maximize sales potential even for businesses situated in specific cities within the country. As an inclusive community, it offers growth-centric workshops, seminars, online promotional campaigns, exclusive promotions, and networking opportunities. Constant engagement with subject matter experts, like TikTok Shop, is prioritized during workshops to ensure businesses flourish in a fiercely competitive market.

Frederic DyBuncio, 2GO President and CEO, shares, “Our commitment to help boost the local MSME sector is not just about business—it's about fueling dreams, building connections, and ultimately creating a better life. By supporting homegrown enterprises, we're investing in innovation, creating opportunities, and laying a platform towards an inclusive and sustainable economic growth that benefits local communities and, hopefully, the nation as a whole.”

In partnership with Central Luzon's DTI, attendees had the opportunity to participate and gain insights into the tips and tricks of establishing an online presence, effective online merchandising, and understanding the crucial role of the shipping and delivery experience. This comprehensive approach considers both the seller and customer perspectives, enhancing the overall online transaction process and fostering buyer patronage.

The 2GO Getters Workshop at Park-Inn by Radisson Clark featured the distinguished presence and representation of key individuals, including Division Chief Warren Patrick Serrano from the SME Development Division of the Department of Trade and Industry Philippines, Region III, DTI Pampanga Business Development Division Chief Ma. Cristina Evangelista, Ferdinand Jorge Canlas, External Relations Officer at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Luzon and Sustainable Livelihood Program Head, along with the active participation of 2GO Retail Operations Manager Randy Zafra.