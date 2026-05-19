2GO honored by data lake for DICT Wi-Fi project rollout

MANILA — 2GO, the country’s largest logistics solutions provider, was recognized by Data Lake Inc. as a trusted partner in the successful rollout of the PIALEOS Project under the Free Wi-Fi for all program of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), with the Department of Education as its key beneficiary. The PIALEOS project is an initiative led by Data Lake Inc., with the joint venture partner, We Are IT, Inc., to deliver high-speed satellite internet connectivity to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas across the Philippines. Anchored on the principle that reliable connectivity enables access to possibilities, the project brings Starlink-powered internet to public schools, helping bridge the longstanding digital divide.

The recognition highlights not only 2GO’s logistics capabilities, but also its role in enabling communities to grow through improved access to information, services, and opportunities.

Data Lake Inc. positions itself as a national enabler of connectivity, working in close partnership with the government to advance national program agendas such as digital transformation and the nationwide deployment of resilient digital infrastructure. As the first and largest authorized Starlink reseller in the Philippines, Data Lake delivers secure, audit-ready, and rapidly deployable connectivity solutions that support large-scale public sector requirements. This capability is operationalized through initiatives such as the PIALEOS Project, implemented with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Education (DepEd), to bridge connectivity gaps in geographically isolated and underserved areas. PIALEOS enables reliable high-speed internet access for public schools and institutions, strengthening service continuity and expanding inclusive digital access at scale.

Enabling this level of execution requires strong operational partners, which is why 2GO plays a critical role. Through the timely and efficient movement of equipment, 2GO supported the rapid deployment of these services. As a result, public schools in far-flung areas now have access to essential digital services, reaching even the most remote and hard-to-reach communities across the country.

Ria Valdez, Vice President for Operations of Data Lake Inc., reflected on the challenges encountered during implementation. “There were long travels, storms, power interruptions, and real challenges on the ground. There were times we had to go back to the same site, changes in our master list, travel for days again, just to complete what was needed,” she said. “But we didn’t give up because we understood the why. We saw the students, the teachers, the communities waiting to be connected, and that made everything worth it. Because this project was never just about connection. It’s about hope, opportunity, access, and the future of our students and our communities.”

“Everybody really gave 100% every day just to make it happen. And a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of stress, a lot of worry, but it’s sharing a dream together. And we all have the same dream,” said Jose Cobarrubias, Chief Operating Officer of Data Lake Inc. “And it’s beyond connectivity, right? The free Wi-Fi, internet, but what’s behind that? What’s important to us is what internet can provide. It’s the future. It’s giving that one student a chance to realize their dreams… It makes everything possible.”

Faye Alonzo, Business Unit Head of 2GO Forwarding, emphasized the broader impact of the partnership. “We are proud to support initiatives like the PIALEOS Project, under the Free Wi-Fi for all programs, that create meaningful impact for communities across the country. Our role goes beyond moving cargo. We help drive progress by ensuring that essential infrastructure reaches the areas that need it most, including students who now have better access to education and opportunities that can shape their future. This recognition reflects the strength of our operations and our commitment to delivering solutions that support national development.”

As part of this milestone, 2GO was also honored with the Special Leadership Award in Delivery Operations for its role in the project. The award underscores the company’s ability to execute complex, large-scale deployments with speed, consistency, and operational discipline, even in the most challenging environments.

Through its multimodal and tailored logistics solutions, 2GO goes beyond the movement of goods. The company plays a role in connecting communities, supporting access to essential services, and opening opportunities that help both businesses and people grow and move forward.