2K evacuated in JAS over landslide dam collapse threat

THE Municipality of Jose Abad Santos has evacuated residents from several barangays that could be severely affected if the artificial dam formed after the recent earthquake collapses.

“Evacuate karon dayon ang mga duol sa sapa kay nagpondo ang tubig sa taas (Residents living near the river should evacuate immediately because water is building up upstream),” Municipal Mayor Jason John Joyce said in a Facebook post on June 15, 2026.

Joyce announced the evacuation of residents from Barangays Nuing, Butuan, Sugal, Camalian, and Malalan. He also warned residents against using boats along the river, which has been blocked and transformed into an artificial dam following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

Meanwhile, Julie Marie Buen, information officer of Jose Abad Santos, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum that around 2,000 residents had been evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the risk posed by the artificial dam.

Mitigation measures

Amid persistent rains and concerns over the stability of the dam, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Regional Director Ednar Dayanghirang said authorities are considering three options to drain the accumulated water.

These include breaching the blockage, manually excavating a channel through the dam, and siphoning water using large tubes to gradually reduce water levels.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian said he would coordinate with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon to determine the most appropriate intervention.

“Pag ulan ng ulan, parami nang parami yung tubig. Pag may mangyari doon, baka may mapinsala (As the rain continues, the water level keeps rising. If something happens there, people could be harmed),” Gatchalian said during his visit to Malita, Davao Occidental, on June 13, 2026.

Earlier, Davao Occidental Governor Franklin P. Bautista raised concerns about the artificial dam, warning that continued aftershocks could worsen the situation and endanger families living nearby.

“Advisan siguro ang mga tao na once ma-burst yung dam, lagyan outlet yung tubig. Yung safety ng tao, transfer the people, transfer sa safer area para kung mag-burst ang tubig hindi sila maapektuhan,” Bautista said on June 13.

(People should be advised that if the dam bursts, there should be an outlet for the water. Residents should be transferred to safer areas so they will not be affected by the resulting floodwaters.)

Damage in the municipality

According to the Local Government Unit (LGU), as of June 15, 2026, the earthquake had claimed seven lives, injured 40 individuals, and left 12 others missing.

A total of 22,576 families were affected, while 3,563 individuals were staying in evacuation centers. The number of totally damaged houses reached 1,910, while 3,618 houses sustained partial damage.

Several public facilities also suffered damage, including 17 schools, 13 barangay halls, eight barangay gymnasiums, nine health facilities, and seven other government buildings.RGP