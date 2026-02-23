2K jobs up for grabs in Feb 25 job jair

AROUND 2,000 jobs will be up for grabs for job seekers in Davao City as Rotary District 3860, in partnership with the Public Employment Service Office (Peso), holds a job fair on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at SM City Davao Annex.

A total of 2,420 job vacancies are being offered at the fair. Of this number, 1,240 are from local employers, while 1,143 are overseas positions.

The top five local job opportunities come from the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), retail, supermarket, automotive, and manufacturing industries.

Meanwhile, the top overseas jobs being offered include positions for nurses, teachers, kitchen workers, cleaners, welders, and electricians in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, and the United Arab Emirates.

Shirly Duran-Sahid, labor and employment officer of Peso-Davao, said they expect that if the number of hired-on-the-spot (HOTS) applicants reaches 10 percent of the total applicants, it will already be considered a success.

Sahid reminded job seekers to bring their résumé, complete credentials, and certificates of previous employment, among other requirements.

“It is important for the job seeker to be ready and always be confident to answer questions,” she said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, February 23, 2026, at SM City Davao.

Dexter So, secretary of Rotary Davao, said that in celebration of the 121st anniversary of Rotary Club, they coordinated with Peso, the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the City Government of Davao to conduct the job fair for Dabawenyos.

So added that they are looking into coordinating with Peso again to hold another job fair next year.

In a report by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Davao Region recorded a 3.553 percent unemployment rate in July 2025, higher than the 3.073 percent recorded in the same month the previous year.

The agency stated that, in terms of actual numbers, the number of employed persons in July 2025 was recorded at 2.29 million.

The region's underemployment rate increased to 10.5 percent in July, up from 3.9 percent in April and 3.7 percent in July last year. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM PNA