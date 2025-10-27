2k senior citizens to get annual subsidy before month-end

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) on October 24 announced the regular payout schedule for Talomo A District on October 28 to 31, 2025.

In an announcement on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cswdodavaocity, the CSWDO said the payout for 1,046 beneficiaries in Barangay Matina Crossing is set for October 28, 2025.

In the same barangay, 972 beneficiaries will receive their subsidy on October 29, 2025, while 930 beneficiaries will get theirs on October 31.

According to the CSWDO, separate schedules were set for Talomo A on November 3 (986 beneficiaries), November 4 (1,157 beneficiaries), and November 5 (578 beneficiaries).

The CSWDO advised senior citizens to stay updated and claim their subsidy as scheduled.

“Palihug refer sa bag-ong iskedyul sa payout sa Barangay Matina Crossing (per payroll). Gina-awhag namo ang tanan nga mosunod sa nakatakdang adlaw para sa mas hapsay nga proseso (Please refer to the new schedule of payout for Barangay Matina Crossing [per payroll]. We urge everyone to follow the date of the subsidy release to ensure an orderly process),” the CSWDO advisory reads.

Those who have concerns may reach the CSWDO through its Facebook Page, or contact Talomo A District at (082) 226 4264, 0938 042 4149, or cswdotalomoa@gmail.com. CIO