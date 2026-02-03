₱2M farm-to-market road boosts Sulop

FARMERS, residents, and students in Barangay Palili in Sulop, Davao del Sur, now enjoy safer, faster travel and better access to markets and other vital installations following the provincial government's turnover of a newly paved Farm-to-Market Road (FMR) on January 30, 2026.

The ₱1,999,000 road project represents more than just concrete and gravel; it signals a renewed push toward rural progress and economic opportunity.

Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas led the turnover ceremony for the 200-meter-long, five-meter-wide concrete road connecting Palili to Poblacion Sulop. She highlighted how this vital link will help ease the transport of agricultural products from farm to market and improve daily mobility for residents.

Before the project, muddy and dusty conditions made travel difficult, even slowing down carabaos and impeding students and farm vehicles alike.

"Lapok gyud kaayo ni diri sauna, makalunangan pa gani ni og kabaw, unya og ting-init abog sab kayo. Lisod kaayo para sa mga estudyante, karon hamugaway na ang pag-agi sa mga tawo (It used to be extremely muddy here—so muddy that even a carabao could sink into it. During the dry season, it was also very dusty. It was really difficult for students, but now people can pass through comfortably),” recalled Robinson Arobo, a resident of Barangay Palili.

"Karon, maayo na kaayo tan-awn ang dalan kay semento naman. Pasalamat gyud ta sa atong Provincial governor nga gihatagan to og proyekto diri (Now the road looks much better because it is already concrete. We are truly grateful to our Provincial Governor for giving us this project),” he said.

With the new road in place, villagers say commuting and transporting goods have become far more convenient.

Also witnessing the turnover ceremony were Sulop Mayor Jimmy Sagarino and some municipal councilors and 2nd district board members, namely, Dyane Idulsa, Atty. Gladys Gascon, Mark Joel Gallardo, and Padada Municipal Councilor Honeyboy delos Cientos, representing Atty. Badondo delos Cientos III.

Linking farmers, residents to markets and opportunities

Farm-to-Market Roads play a critical role in rural economies by connecting farmers’ fields to market centers, processing hubs, and consumers.

According to the Department of Agriculture (DA), such roads help farmers transport their produce more efficiently, reducing travel costs and encouraging diversification of crops and income streams. They also improve access to services such as health care and education for rural residents.

The DA has highlighted the broader economic impact of improved farm-to-market connectivity, noting that such roads have already eased the transport of aquaculture and other agricultural products in various regions. Better infrastructure can reduce post-harvest losses, shorten delivery times, and enhance farmers’ incomes by opening up access to larger markets.

Strengthening local governance and community services

The push for development extends beyond roads. On January 29, 2026, the provincial government also turned over a newly constructed barangay hall in Bagong Negros, Kiblawan, valued at ₱2,999,000. Barangay halls serve as essential seats of local governance and community interaction, hosting meetings, administrative services, and public gatherings that strengthen social cohesion and civic participation.

Along with Gov. Cagas, Provincial Board Members Dyane Therese Idulsa, Kyra Valentin, Mark Joel Gallardo, Atty. Gladys Gascon, Atty. Carmelo delos Cientos III, and Provincial IPMR Fulong Joseph Saman, also graced the turnover of the barangay hall.

Moreover, that same day, students and teachers at Marcos Sombilon Elementary School in Barangay Bunot, Kiblawan received a new covered space with stage worth ₱1,299,999. This facility will host school programs, assemblies, and performances, giving learners a safer, more comfortable venue for educational and cultural activities.

Infrastructure as a pillar of provincial progress

Together, the farm-to-market road, the barangay hall, and the school’s covered space, reflect a comprehensive approach to uplifting the quality of life in Davao del Sur. Improved transportation infrastructure not only benefits farmers by lowering production and transport costs, but also supports broader social development by improving access to basic services and opportunities.

Governor Cagas and local officials have signaled that these initiatives are part of a continuing effort to accelerate development across the province. With several critical infrastructure projects already completed in January 2026 alone, provincial leaders show no sign of slowing down as they pursue economic growth, community well-being, and rural resilience. CEA