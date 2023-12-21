2nd phase starts

The second phase of the underground cabling in some areas in Davao City is now in the works and is set to be completed in 2025 as the first phase is being completed and is set to be finished in the first quarter of 2024, the Davao Light and Power Company Inc. (Davao Light) announced.

Despite the absence of a specific date, the electric company said that they have been eyeing to complete the first project, which is now 90 percent completed, before the start of Araw ng Dabaw 2024.

As previously mentioned in a report, the first half of the cabling project covers the Postal Office area going to the R. Magsaysay Avenue corner Suazo Street, while the second half will start from the corner Suazo Street to the end of the avenue.

“Naa na sa 90 percent completion ang atoang first phase. Nagasugod na mi og butang og mga wire sa ilalom sa ground. That is on our part, I cannot speak with other telecommunication companies nga involve ani nga [project]. Meanwhile, ang second phase is naga-sugod na karon (Our first phase is already at 90 percent completion. We are starting to put wires under the ground. That is on our part, I cannot speak with other telecommunicat ion companies involved in this [project]. Meanwhile, the second phase is being started now),” Fermin Edillon, the company’s spokesperson, said during the AFP-PNP press briefing on Wednesday, December 20.

Currently, the Davao Light targets to implement the operation of the cabling project along C.M. Recto Street as mandated by City Ordinance No. 0152-17.

To recall, the underground cabling in the city started way back in 2016 around Davao City Hall and Sangguniang Panlungsod in compliance with City Ordinance No. 0177-14 Series of 2014.

Based on the report, the long-term significance of this electrical work is to lessen emergency power interruptions and other fire-related incidents since electric wires are now placed below the ground. DEF