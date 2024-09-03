2nd tranche of wage hike takes effect

DAVAO CITY – The second tranche of wage adjustment, granting an increase of P19.00 to the minimum wages of private workers under Wage Order No. RB XI-22 will take effect on September 1, 2024. This will bring the minimum wage of the non-agricultural workers to P481.00 and of the agricultural workers to P476.00.

Earlier this year, on February 13, 2024, the Regional Board XI, under Wage Order No.

RB XI-22 granted a P38.00 adjustment in the minimum wages of the non-agricultural and agricultural workers in Region XI to be given in two tranches, that is, a wage adjustment of nineteen pesos (P19.00) in each tranche.

The first tranche of the wage adjustment was upon the effectivity of the wage order on March 06, 2024. This increased the minimum wages of the non-agricultural workers to P462.00 and the agricultural workers to P457.00. PR

Related story: