3 airline firms offer flexible bookings amid KOJC tension

THREE major airline companies serving Francisco Bangoy International Airport have responded to passengers’ worries by offering 'flexible booking', allowing them to rebook their scheduled flights.

According to Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines (PAL), passengers can rebook their flights or receive a full refund if they choose not to travel due to concerns over the ongoing tension at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound, which is adjacent to Davao International Airport (DIA).

However, the airline companies noted that this option is only available for those traveling on August 26, 2024. Passengers are advised to monitor their emails and official Facebook pages for updates.

Meanwhile, according to DIA Manager Rex A. Obcena, AirAsia has also committed to the same arrangement, but as of the moment, no official statement has been made by the airline company.

Obcena announced that there have been no flight delays, but passengers are advised to arrive early to avoid missing their scheduled flights.

At 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2024, the exit point at DIA was temporarily closed, and vehicles are now exiting through the entrance road.

Vehicles coming from Buhangin can enter the Davao Airport entrance, while those from the North Bound Area (Panacan) heading towards Buhangin will not be able to pass through and should instead take the Cabantian route, passing through Esperanza to reach the airport.

DIA continues to operate normally despite the ongoing tension outside the airport.

In a separate statement on Monday afternoon, August 26, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) also reiterated that the airport “remains open and operational.” In addition, Caap said, “all commercial flights are proceeding as scheduled.”

“Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport well in advance of their flight times and to coordinate with their respective airlines for any specific instructions or updates, the agency said.

Caap said they are working closely with authorities concerned to ensure the safety and security of all passengers departing from and arriving at the Davao Airport. JPC, RGL