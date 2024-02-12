3 Chinese face raps for using fireworks display on Chinese New Year in Davao City

According to the Talomo Police Station (PS3) investigation, the violation occurred at Royal Pines Subdivision in Shrine Hills, Matina.

The individuals involved, identified as Timothy Tan and Thang Su, residents of the area, and Wang Su from the municipality of Maco, Davao de Oro, did not cooperate during the investigation despite being instructed by responding peace officers.

Residents in the vicinity expressed their discomfort on social media, emphasizing the rarity of such incidents in Davao.

Complaints were shared on Facebook, with one resident from GSIS Subdivision stating, "First time in our more than a decade living in Davao na may malakas ang loob na nagpaputok ng fireworks. Nasa kabilang kalye lang namin. Malaking issue ito sa Davao (First time in our more than a decade living in Davao that someone dares to set off fireworks. It's just across the street from us. This is a big issue in Davao)."

Another GSIS Subdivision resident, Beverly Miranda-Antonio, remarked, "First time here sa Matina [GSIS] naga fireworks, nabulabog gud tibuok silingan. KUNG HEI FAT CHOI now EXPLAIN later sa Police. In fairness maganda ang fireworks (First time here in Matina [GSIS] that there are fireworks, the whole neighborhood was shocked. KUNG HEI FAT CHOI now EXPLAIN later to the Police. In fairness, the fireworks were amazing)."

Davao City Police Station (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon disclosed that Talomo police officials are actively working on filing a case against the suspects.

The specific charges under Section 1 of the ordinance entail fines ranging from P1,000 and 20 to 30 days imprisonment for first-time violators, P3,000 and one to three months imprisonment for second-time offenders, and P5,000 and three to six months imprisonment for third-time violators. DEF