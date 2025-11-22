3 commercial vessels caught in Davao Gulf for illegal fishing

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources–Davao Region (BFAR-Davao) has apprehended three commercial fishing vessels (CFVs) along the region’s eastern coastline for violating the Amended Fisheries Code.

The Enforcement and Regional Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Operations Center (ERMCSOC), together with personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), conducted a maritime patrol along the Davao Gulf from November 11 to 15, 2025, during which the three CFVs were apprehended.

The vessels were found to be operating one medium-scale ring net and two small-scale tuna handline setups, all in violation of Republic Act No. 10654, also known as the Amended Fisheries Code.

Aside from these infractions, the apprehended vessels were found to have violated several provisions under RA 10654, or the Act to Prevent, Deter, and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing.

Their violations include two counts of Section 86 or Unauthorized Fishing, wherein the vessels operated without a permit from the Bureau; one count of Section 86(a2) for Unauthorized Fishing committed within municipal waters; one count of Section 95 for the use of active fishing gear in municipal waters, bays, and other fishery management areas; and one count of Section 121 for the use of unlicensed fishing gear.

For the marine ecosystem

The agency reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the Davao Region’s marine resources through regular maritime patrols, strict enforcement of fishery laws, and continued collaboration with law enforcement agencies and local government units.

“All apprehensions were carried out with proper documentation, and the Fishery Law Enforcement Manual of Operations was strictly observed throughout the operation,” BFAR-Davao wrote in its Facebook post on November 19, 2025.

Apprehension of violators

In February 2024, BFAR intercepted three fishing vessels in separate operations in Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental. Violations included operating without a license, employing unlicensed crew, using unlicensed gear, and operating active gear in municipal waters, which is prohibited.

In November 2024, the agency apprehended one medium-scale commercial fishing vessel for multiple violations of RA 10654, including fishing within municipal waters, using prohibited fine mesh nets, using active gear in restricted zones, and employing unlicensed fish workers.

In April 2025, BFAR-Davao’s ERMCSOC apprehended another medium-scale commercial fishing vessel about 10.5 kilometers off the shoreline of Barangay Surup, Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental. Violations included unauthorized fishing in municipal waters, use of fine mesh nets, and use of active fishing gear. RGP