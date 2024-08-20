3 Dabawenyos in Top 10 in Psychometrician exam

UM’s College of Arts and Sciences Education (CASE) ranked among the top 10 performing schools with an overall passing rate of 80.19 percent. The university's national passing rate is 69.78 percent, while first-time takers have a rate of 84.04 percent.

“Congratulations to the BS Psychology students at the University of Mindanao for successfully passing the August 2024 Psychometrician Licensure Examination! UM ranked in the top 10 in the Philippines among institutions with 90 or more licensure exam takers,” UM posted on Facebook on August 20, 2024.