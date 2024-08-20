3 Dabawenyos in Top 10 in Psychometrician exam

THREE Dabawenyos have made it to the top 10 of the August 2024 Psychometrician Licensure Examination.
According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), Jonah Autida from the University of Mindanao (UM) Main Campus secured sixth place with a score of 86.20 percent. Gabrielle Marie Felio from San Pedro College (SPC) Davao City followed in seventh place with 86 percent. Krislyn Mae Ortego, also from UM Main, placed ninth with 85.60 percent.
UM’s College of Arts and Sciences Education (CASE) ranked among the top 10 performing schools with an overall passing rate of 80.19 percent. The university's national passing rate is 69.78 percent, while first-time takers have a rate of 84.04 percent.
“Congratulations to the BS Psychology students at the University of Mindanao for successfully passing the August 2024 Psychometrician Licensure Examination! UM ranked in the top 10 in the Philippines among institutions with 90 or more licensure exam takers,” UM posted on Facebook on August 20, 2024.
SPC celebrated 70 newly licensed Psychometricians, with a national passing rate of 69.78 percent and an 81.18 percent rate for first-time takers.
“We are extending our heartfelt congratulations to our newly licensed Psychometricians and to the newest addition to our roster of topnotchers, Gabrielle Marie C. Felio, who secured the 7th spot in the August 2024 Board Licensure Examination for Psychometricians (Blepp),” SPC posted on Facebook.
The exam was conducted on August 11 and 12 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao.
According to PRC data, 7,478 out of 10,717 candidates passed the exam. RGP