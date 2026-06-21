3 Davao centenarians receive P100K cash gift

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) honored three centenarians and awarded them cash incentives of P100,000 each.

CSWDO honored the three centenarians for their lives and contributions to the community on June 19, 2026. Their awards were personally given by Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, Councilor Lorenzo Villafuerte, and Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang.

The senior citizens who received their plaques and cash assistance were Candelaria Quilos of Barangay Tugbok Proper, Joveta Tecson of Barangay Vicente Hizon Sr., and Maria Caiña of Barangay 5-A in Davao City.

“Each centenarian received a plaque of recognition and a cash incentive of One Hundred Thousand Pesos, which were personally delivered to their respective homes,” Duterte said in his Facebook post on June 20, 2026.

The distribution of cash assistance was in line with City Ordinance No. 0727-21, Series of 2021, otherwise known as “An Ordinance Honoring Centenarians in the City of Davao,” which provides qualified Dabawenyo centenarians with a P100,000 cash incentive.

To recall, the City Government of Davao reported that about 32 centenarians received the incentive in 2022, 25 in 2023, nine in 2024, and three in the first three batches of 2025.

The Expanded Centenarian Act, signed into law on February 26, 2024, and effective since March 17, 2024, broadened the government's cash gift program for senior citizens by extending benefits beyond centenarians.

Under the law, Filipinos who reach the milestone ages of 80, 85, 90, and 95 are entitled to a one-time cash gift of P10,000, while those who reach 100 years old will receive P100,000. The measure was enacted to recognize the contributions of older Filipinos to nation-building and provide additional financial support as they advance in age.

Earlier, the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC)-Davao Region said that approximately 4,611 senior citizens across the Davao Region are set to receive P47.73 million in cash incentives during the second quarter of 2026.

For the second-quarter payout, Davao City will account for the largest number of beneficiaries, with 1,682 senior citizens scheduled to receive their incentives from June 22 to 24. RGP