3 Davao City teachers win awards for excellence

June Elias V. Patalinghug was awarded the 2024 National Pag-Asa Award by the Civil Service Commission.

As the school head and master teacher II at Ciriaco Mariano Elementary School in Matina, Davao City, Patalinghug was recognized for elevating educational standards and inspiring fellow educators across the city.

At the regional level, Armando N. Blando, head teacher IV at Alambre Elementary School, and Noemi A. Amandoron, a teacher I at Gilun Elementary School, were honored with the 2024 Regional Pag-Asa Award.

Blando was recognized for creating literacy modules to preserve the native language of the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe, while Amandoron, a Matigsalug tribe member, was acknowledged for her dedicated service to her community. Their efforts ensure that every child has access to education while preserving cultural heritage.

“The whole DepEd Division of Davao City celebrates, proving that exceptional leadership and dedication lead to transformative change. The victories of Mr. June Elias V. Patalinghug as National Pag-Asa Award winner, alongside Armando N. Blando and Noemi A. Amandoron as Regional Awardees, showcase the division's commitment to educational excellence and cultural preservation, ensuring every learner's success,” said Reynante A. Solitario, Schools Division Superintendent, CESO V of Davao City. July Aubrey R. Ngo