3 Davao firms close due to energy crisis, Dole reports

THE Department of Labor and Employment–Davao Region (DOLE-Davao) reported that three companies in the region have closed due to the ongoing energy crisis.

Suzette Jane A. Antiveros, DOLE-Davao regional employment programs focal person, said that based on monitoring as of the third week of April, three firms have formally reported closures linked to rising energy costs.

“We would not say na kana lang ang affected, maybe some of the companies are not yet aware nga adunay requirement for them to submit a report to Dole para ma-assist nato ilang mga workers (We would not say that only these companies are affected. Some businesses may not yet be aware that they are required to submit a report to Dole so that we can assist their workers),” Antiveros said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on April 20, 2026, at SM City Davao.

She urged employers planning to cease operations, regardless of the reason, to notify Dole and submit a list of affected employees, either in person or online, to ensure workers receive appropriate assistance.

Antiveros noted that as more employers become aware of reporting requirements, the number of recorded closures may rise. She clarified, however, that the agency’s goal is not an increase in closures but a more accurate accounting of affected businesses and workers.

She added that Dole-Davao monitoring shows that 95 to 98 percent of companies in the region are compliant with reporting requirements, while non-compliant firms are given 20 days to comply.

Earlier, the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (DCCCII) warned that rising fuel prices are placing increasing strain on businesses.

In a statement released on April 6, 2026, the chamber said a survey among its members found that nearly one-third of businesses are already experiencing a significant impact, with operating costs rising by more than 20 percent, and up to 40 percent for some firms.

The group urged the government to implement immediate relief measures, including temporary fuel tax adjustments and targeted subsidies for public transport, logistics, agriculture, and micro, small, and medium enterprises.

It also warned that without decisive intervention, escalating fuel costs could drive up the prices of goods, weaken business competitiveness, and slow economic growth.

The chamber said it is prepared to work with government and industry partners to stabilize costs, protect livelihoods, and sustain economic activity. RGP