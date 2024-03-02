3 Davao institutions receive backing from Davao Light, Aboitiz Foundation

THE Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) and the Aboitiz Foundation Inc. inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) in support of the Davao Historical Society, Inc., Davao-Verbum Del Media Foundation, Inc., and Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at Davao Light Admin Office, C. Bangoy Sr. St., Davao City.

The collaboration marks a historic milestone for the ongoing significant projects of the three institutions, particularly in their development and implementation.

DLPC and Aboitiz Inc. sealed a P100-million financial support to Davao-Verbum to carry out pastoral instruction Communie et Progressio elaborated by the Pontifical Council for Social Communications and Aetatis Novae as approved by Pope Paul VI.

Meanwhile, the SPMC received P2 million to fund the provision of a Wellness Park at the hospital compound. It will further serve as a therapeutic and healing environment designed to improve the overall well-being of patients, hospital staff, and visitors.

On the other hand, the sole historical society in the city is expected to enhance its programs in strengthening the cultural heritage, preservation, and historical identity of Davao with a P100 million budget.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Aboitiz Foundation’s President and AEV’s Chief Reputation and Sustainability officer attributed the initiative to their OneNewAboitiz’s banner – “Change Today Shape The Future”.

It serves as a collective commitment to a more advanced and innovative society, enhancing the life of Dabawenyos.

The official later thanked the religious, cultural, and medical sectors.

“We aim to bolster their efforts in carrying out pastoral instruction and promoting social communications in line with the teachings of the Catholic Church. This partnership underscores our dedication to fostering spiritual growth and meaningful connections within our community. We stand with the Davao Historical Society in their mission to safeguard our traditions, stories, and landmarks for generations to come. Our investment in cultural preservation reflects our deep-rooted appreciation for the diverse tapestry of our local history and identity. The SPMC Wellness Park embodies our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure and promoting the highest standards of patient care in our region” she concluded. DEF