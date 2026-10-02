3 Davao producers place in 2026 Coffee Quality Competition

THREE coffee producers from the Davao Region placed in the 2026 Philippine Coffee Quality Competition (PCQC), highlighting the quality of locally grown coffee as the region works to expand its presence in the specialty coffee market.

Roxanne Abegail Naya of Bansalan, Davao del Sur placed second in the Arabica category with a score of 85.61. Fellow Bansalan producer Lendilou Loon-Morris ranked sixth with 84.25, while Janet Escalera of Davao del Sur placed seventh with 84.07.

The producers received recognition during the opening of the Regional Coffee Expo 2026 on Oct. 1 at Cafe Noventa in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

Department of Agriculture in Davao Region (DA-11) Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga, representing DA Undersecretary for Special Concerns and Official Development Assistance Jerome Oliveros, said the industry must begin with stronger support for farmers while creating greater value throughout the coffee supply chain.

“Behind every cup of coffee is a farmer, a family, an enterprise, and a community,” Gonzaga said.

He said the region has the resources, farmers, institutions, and expertise to produce coffee that can compete in local and specialty markets.

Gonzaga also cited the Geisha coffee produced by Acu Farm in Kapatagan, Davao del Sur, as an example of how local growers are pursuing quality and higher-value products.

Provincial Coffee Association of Davao de Oro President Arcadio Sabella described the province's coffee industry as “reviving and alive,” citing its potential to produce specialty Arabica coffee.

Davao de Oro Gov. Raul Mabanglo said growing consumer demand and favorable coffee-growing conditions are creating opportunities for farmers and communities.

“Coffee has a strong and growing demand, and here in Nabunturan, we are proud to have people who truly appreciate and enjoy coffee,” Mabanglo said. “With our favorable conditions for coffee production, the industry continues to grow and thrive, creating opportunities for our farmers and communities.”

The Regional Coffee Expo, which runs through Oct. 3, brings together coffee farmers, cooperatives, entrepreneurs, processors, government agencies, local government units, and industry partners.

The three-day event features discussions on developments across the coffee value chain, including the NESCAFÉ Plan approach to creating shared value, the export potential of Philippine coffee, and government programs supporting the coffee industry.

Organizers said the expo gives stakeholders a chance to exchange knowledge, showcase products and innovations, build partnerships, and explore new business opportunities.

The PCQC results and the regional expo come as Davao coffee producers seek to build on the region's growing reputation for quality beans while creating more opportunities for farmers and other players in the coffee value chain. PR