3 Davao provinces align on connectivity plan for gateway to BIMP-Eaga

LEADERS from the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental convened on March 4 at the Provincial Capitol in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, along with representatives from national government agencies and local investors, for the Bulawan Festival 2026 Investment and Tourism Forum in a bid to advance a unified strategy positioning the three provinces as a single gateway corridor linking eastern and southern Mindanao to regional markets.

Governor Raul “RM” Mabanglo opened the forum by emphasizing the importance of coordinated regional development, saying stronger interprovincial collaboration would help unlock investment opportunities and accelerate economic growth across the provinces.

“Sa akong kapwa lideres sa silingan nga mga probinsya: ato kining himuong institusyonal nga gateway corridor. I-align nato ang atong development strategies... Kita dili lang tulo ka probinsya, usa kita ka rehiyon nga adunay usa ka direksyon (To my fellow leaders in the neighboring provinces: let us transform this into an institutionalized gateway corridor. Let us align our development strategies. We are not merely three separate provinces—we are one region with a shared direction),” the governor said.

Meanwhile, Davao de Oro First District Representative Maria Carmen Zamora-Mabanglo and Second District Rep. Leonel Ceniza also graced the forum and expressed their support for the initiative, underscoring the role of legislative backing in advancing connectivity programs that would benefit the region.

The discussions centered on the Gateway Connectivity Program, an initiative designed to integrate air, land, and sea infrastructure across the three provinces to strengthen trade routes, tourism circuits, and access to the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia– Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga).

Officials from the Mindanao Development Authority, led by Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro and Director Joan Barrera, presented the broader regional framework of the program, highlighting how integrated connectivity could unlock investment opportunities and strengthen the competitiveness of eastern and southern Mindanao.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Davao Region and the Department of Tourism (DOT)-Davao also expressed support for the initiative, with DTI Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga presenting the role of cacao and coffee value chains in supporting airport cargo development, while DOT Assistant Regional Director Judy Colaljo underscored the potential for expanded tourism circuits across the corridor.

Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang, Mati City Mayor Joel Mayo Almario, and Davao Occidental Board Member Bianca Ricci Bautista-Navarra likewise voiced their backing for the initiative, describing the corridor as a strategic platform for strengthening interprovincial collaboration, accelerating investment flows, and creating seamless travel and logistics networks across the region.

The forum concluded with a ceremonial signing of a Pledge of Commitment among key leaders and stakeholders, formally signaling their collective support for the Gateway Connectivity Program and its vision of “Three Provinces, One Gateway Corridor, Total Gateway to BIMP-EAGA.” PR