3 DCPO chiefs appointed in a day

However, the 18th DCPO director, who assumed office for four hours and 38 minutes, was replaced by Col. Sherwin M. Butil, former Chief of the Regional Information and Communications Technology Management Division. Col. Butil is the second Davao City police chief to be installed on the same day.

Prior to this, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon shared with the Davao media that the command conference would be conducted immediately after Colonel Patay’s appointment.

Patay was supposed to replace Colonel Rolando Suguilon who was appointed as temporary officer-in-charge (OIC) last May 23, 2024, following the controversial relief of Colonel Richard Bad-ang due to the ongoing motu proprio investigation conducted by the Regional Internal Affairs Service-Davao Region in relation to the deaths of seven individuals during "anti-illegal drugs" operations conducted from March 23 to 26.

On July 6, several reports surfaced on social media that DCPO received an official order from the regional headquarters for Patay’s assumption into office.

However, Tuazon claimed in an exclusive interview with SunStar Davao that such information was still unverified, clarifying that Suguilon remains the OIC.

“Negative po. Wala pa tayong order (Negative. We do not have order yet),” Tuazon previously said.

Three days later, PRO-Davao confirmed that Patay would be inaugurated as DCPO chief.