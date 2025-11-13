3 die in alleged treasure hunting incident in Malalag

THE municipal government of Malalag, Davao del Sur, has ordered a full investigation after three workers died when an alleged illegal treasure-hunting excavation collapsed in Purok 3, Barangay Ibo, on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2025.

Initial police reports said the group began digging at around 8 a.m., reportedly searching for buried treasure. The excavation was allegedly supervised by a 50-year-old contractor known only as alias Jerson and a 67-year-old landowner identified as alias John.

At around 1 p.m., the soil inside the pit gave way, burying the workers. Responders from the Malalag Municipal Police Station, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and barangay officials rushed to the scene and carried out retrieval operations into the evening.

The victims were identified as Glenn Eral Sasuman of Lapu-Lapu Extension, Digos City; Nerio Hesula Otida of Ruparan, Digos City; and Simaco Sabac Quisaot, 63, of Upper Limonzo, Maria Mendez, Padada, Davao del Sur. All three were reportedly part of the excavation team.

Police detained both the landowner and the contractor while they investigated possible violations, including unauthorized excavation and illegal treasure-hunting.

Authorities stressed that excavation projects must follow safety and legal protocols. Malalag Police chief Maj. Ambrocio A. Maceda said he has repeatedly reminded residents that digging, especially at sites linked to rumored treasure, requires proper permits, technical checks, and safety clearances from relevant agencies.

Maceda noted that illegal excavations often ignore standard safety practices, placing workers at risk of soil collapse, suffocation, and other life-threatening hazards. He said the incident should serve as a strong warning, urging the public to abide by environmental and excavation regulations to prevent similar tragedies.

The municipal government said it will work with police and barangay officials to identify liabilities and strengthen enforcement of excavation guidelines moving forward. DEF