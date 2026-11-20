THREE people were killed in two separate shooting incidents reported in different parts of Davao City on Friday, November 20. The victims include a civil engineer who was attacked while driving to work.

The first shooting was reported at around 8:10 a.m. along Carlos Garcia Highway, near Orange Grove in Barangay Matina Pangi. The second incident occurred shortly after noon at Teachers Village, Barangay Calinan.

Police are conducting separate investigations into the two attacks to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings and identify those responsible.

In Matina Pangi, the fatality was identified as Engr. Arvie John Dela Cruz Ragonton, 30, a resident of Pigcawayan, Cotabato Province, who worked as a site engineer on a real estate development project in Davao City.

Ragonton was behind the wheel of his dark maroon sedan when armed men reportedly riding two motorcycles opened fire on him while he was traversing the highway.

Police Major Joel Caesar Cabe, chief of the Talomo Police Precinct, said authorities were examining possible motives and gathering information about the victim as part of the investigation.

Investigators had been sent to the crime scene and were also coordinating with Ragonton's relatives to obtain additional information, Cabe told Newsline Philippines.

The second attack in Calinan also claimed the lives of two men who were aboard a pedicab when unidentified assailants shot them.

The pedicab driver, identified only by his nickname “Candow,” 33, reportedly died first, while his passenger, Ansari Asimpin, 40, was taken to a medical facility but later died from his injuries.

Benjamin Monkar, a relative of Asimpin, confirmed the latter's death in a radio interview with dxDC-RMN Davao.

Initial reports identified Asimpin as a passenger of the pedicab when the unidentified gunmen attacked them at Teachers Village.

Authorities have yet to establish whether the two shooting incidents were connected, while investigations into the identities and possible motives of the perpetrators remain ongoing.

SunStar Davao sought additional information from police authorities regarding the two incidents but had received no response as of press time. DEF