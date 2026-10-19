3 DPWH-Davao officials axed amid flood control project probe

THREE high-ranking officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Davao Region have been removed from their posts amid an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects linked to Genesis88 Construction Inc., DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon announced Monday, October 19.

According to Dizon, the three officials are being investigated by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), with their cases referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Ombudsman. They are former Davao City District Engineer Richard Ragasa, who is now assigned to DPWH Region IV-B; Lilibeth Sarmiento, assistant district engineer of the DPWH Davao City District Engineering Office; and Roberto Mamaril, construction section chief of the same office.

Dizon announced their removal during an ambush interview with reporters in Manila, saying the personnel changes would take effect immediately while the investigation continues.

“Sila ’yung mga kasama sa mga iniimbestigahan ngayon ng NBI na dinala na sa DOJ at saka sa Ombudsman, involved doon sa kasong fi-file ng NBI regarding flood control projects in Davao,” Dizon said.

He added that the removals were part of the department’s one-strike policy in addressing alleged irregularities involving its personnel.

Meanwhile, a fourth official, Roberto Catingub, construction section chief of the DPWH Cebu Fourth District Engineering Office, was also removed from his post following allegations that he had solicited money from contractors. Dizon said the Cebu case was separate from the investigation into the Davao flood control projects.

NBI files complaints over alleged irregularities

On October 13 and 14, the NBI filed complaints with the Department of Justice (DOJ) against DPWH personnel and private individuals in connection with suspected irregularities involving flood control projects in Davao City.

Reports on the complaints identified 21 respondents, including government personnel, representatives of Genesis88 Construction Inc. and individuals associated with another construction company, Agong Builders and Construction Supply Inc.

The complaints included allegations of falsification of public documents and violations of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The NBI recommended that the respondents face charges based on its findings.

The NBI subsequently submitted additional documents to the DOJ concerning four flood control contracts with a combined value of ₱364.2 million.

The contracts consisted of one project worth ₱67.2 million and three projects valued at ₱99 million each. Investigators reportedly found photographs that appeared to have been reused with different dates in documents submitted to support project progress and payment claims.

The four contracts were among 47 flood control projects flagged by the bureau for possible irregularities. The findings remain allegations under investigation.

Other DPWH personnel named in complaints

Aside from Ragasa, Sarmiento and Mamaril, other personnel of the DPWH Davao City District Engineering Office were identified in reports on the NBI complaints.

They included District Engineer Ferdinand Dallo; Assistant District Engineer Emilio Sucaldito Jr.; Materials Engineer Kim Anthony Duque; Project Engineers Lylan Froy Sison, Andre Villacorte and Alexander Omadley; Project Inspector Aljon Barcoma; Inspector Arvin Rafols; and Accounting Unit Head Kristine Apao.

The private individuals named in the complaints included Genesis88 owner Glenn Escandor and company personnel identified in reports as having various project and construction roles.

Genesis88 Construction also under investigation

The investigation of the company gained attention after NBI Director Melvin Matibag disclosed in September that government records showed approximately ₱1.9 billion in flood control contracts in the legislative district represented by Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte had been awarded to Genesis88.

The NBI said it was examining the contracts and project records to determine whether the projects had been properly implemented and whether any irregularities occurred. The bureau emphasized that the investigation was intended to establish the facts and determine whether criminal charges were warranted. DEF