3-K Davao beneficiaries for LifeLine Rate Subsidy

AS OF June 13, 2024, Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light), in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao), has provided a Lifeline Rate Subsidy to approximately 3,000 beneficiaries.

Fermin Edillion, head of DLPC's Reputation and Enhancement Department, announced during the Kapihan sa PIA on June 14, 2024, that there were 3,184 beneficiaries, with 3,073 being members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). He emphasized that while the subsidy was initially for 4Ps members, it also benefited families from the marginalized sector.

“Ang lifeline rate subsidy, ang susidiya para matabangan natu ang atoang mga igsuon natu nga naa sa 4Ps and marginalized sector na dili maglisod ug bayad sa ilang power utilities naa man gyud silay mga subsidies or mga diskunyento na makuha depende sa imuhang konsumo (The lifeline rate subsidy is intended to assist our brothers and sisters who are members of 4Ps and marginalized sectors, helping them with their power utility payments through subsidies or discounts based on their consumption),” he said.

He noted that the subsidy could cover up to 100 percent of eligible individuals' utility bills, urging those eligible to apply.

He said that despite a significant number of 4Ps beneficiaries in the Davao Region, many did not apply due to factors such as not owning homes or being renters.

However, he clarified that renters could still apply by obtaining certification from their landlords.

Eligibility criteria included not exceeding the 200-kilowatt-hour consumption limit set by DLPC and DSWD, as well as not having illegal power connections, which disqualified some applicants.

Edillion emphasized that there was no deadline for applications, encouraging all eligible individuals to enroll in the program.

Interested parties can obtain application forms from DSWD-Davao offices, DLPC offices, or local DSWD case officers. Applicants must present government-issued IDs and proof of billing. Non-4Ps beneficiaries need additional certification from their nearest City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), or Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) confirming their marginalized community status. RGP

