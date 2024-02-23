3-K ongbaks operating in Davao City

AN OFFICIAL from the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) said there are approximately 3,000 ongbaks (bao-bao) operating in Davao City as of 2019.

However, Chona N. Advincula, CTTMO Motorized Vehicle Franchising and Regulatory Division (MVFRD) supervising regulation officer, clarified during the ISpeak media forum, on Thursday morning, February 22, 2024, at the PSSO building, SIR, Davao City, that only 2,915 are registered in their office, with around 2,320 being valid as of this year.

The office has been accepting registrations for motorized tricycles for hire (MTH) since 2019, but halted in September 2022 due to the increasing number of operators.

Registration resumed only in October 2022 for routes unaffected by the Davao Public Transport Modernization Program (DPTMP).

She said that ongbak operators should stick to their applied routes to avoid violating regulations.

Despite the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular No. 2023-195 allowing tricycles on national highways under certain circumstances, a local ordinance (City Ordinance 0334-12) in Davao City prohibits ongbaks from traversing national highways.

“The problem is there is a provision man prohibiting all MTH not operate along national highway. Although the DILG memorandum circular nag ingon allowed sila national highway except for instances nga naa ang LGU prohibiting nga bawal sila sa highway (they are allowed on the national highway except for instances where the LGU prohibits them),” he said.

Eduardo Perez IV, acting officer-in-charge of CTTMO, acknowledged the confusion around the classification of MTH, clarifying that the term encompasses both passenger and commercial types.

He reiterated that regardless of commercial status or approved routes, ongbaks violating traffic codes on national highways would face apprehension.

He advised registered MTH operators to adhere to designated routes, urging them to update franchises and register units promptly. Failure to comply within seven days may result in impoundment. RGP

