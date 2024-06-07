3-K security personnel for Duaw Davao 2024

AN OFFICIAL from the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) announced plans to deploy approximately 3,000 safety and security personnel throughout Duaw Davao in 2024.

Angel Sumagaysay, head of PSSO, revealed during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, June 6, 2024, at the City Mayor's Office (CMO), that they aim to deploy around 3,224 personnel, with an average daily deployment of 460.

"In total, we're looking at deploying 3,224 personnel from June 21 to 30, with an average of 460 per day. This shows the scale of our commitment to ensuring safety during this celebration," Sumagaysay said in the vernacular.

The breakdown of the personnel deployment includes 592 from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), 994 from Task Force-Davao (TFD), 344 from the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), 155 from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), 610 from the Civil Security Unit (CSU), 56 from the National Intelligence and Coordinating Agency-Davao Region (Nica-Davao), 108 from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), 225 from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), and 140 from PSSO.

The Duaw Davao Festival, an 11-day event recently added to the city's roster of celebrations, aims to boost tourism through musical festivals and various activities.

Highlighted events include the Duaw Davao Music Fest on June 21 at Rizal Park, Duaw Davao Pride Sportsfest on June 21-23 at Davao City Recreation Center (DCRC), Reyna ng Davao Coronation Night on June 22 at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) Gymnasium, and Duaw Davao Pride Parade on June 23 from Roxas Avenue to Rizal Park.

Additional events comprise Hugyaw Davao: Night of Fun & Colors on June 23 at Rizal Park, Davao Turismo Arts & Food Trucks Bazaar from June 27 to 30 at Rizal Park, Fiesta sa San Pedro: Paghiusayaw on June 29 at San Pedro Square, and the Duaw Davao Inter-Barangay Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament on June 30 at DCRC. RGP