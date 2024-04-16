3 kids drown, found in separate locations

Based on the spot report provided by the Davao City Police Office through the Sta. Ana Police Station (DCPO-PS1), the three friends who were neighbors were playing along the seashores outside their area but went missing minutes later.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Central 911 Search and Rescue Team immediately started a search and retrieval operation. They first discovered the body of the 4-year-old floating near the coastal road.

On the other hand, the bodies of the two 7-year-olds were respectively retrieved along San Jose Ipil Beach in Barangay Duterte.

The children who were found in different locations were rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) but were declared dead on arrival. DEF