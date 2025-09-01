3 kids, truck driver killed in Davao del Sur mishap

FOUR people, including three children, were killed in a road accident involving a concrete mixer truck in Sitio Balagunon, Barangay Managa, Bansalan, Davao del Sur, on Thursday afternoon, August 29.

Police Major Daryl Francis Ramos, chief of the Bansalan Municipal Police Station, said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. when the truck, driven by a 39-year-old man known only as “Ron” of Barangay Guihing, Hagonoy, ran over the children. His companion, “Lino,” 45, of Bangkal, Davao City, was also on board.

Investigators said the truck was traveling from Sitio Balutakay to the barangay center when it hit a pothole. The driver lost control, and the vehicle struck three children — “Ren,” 10; “Ronie,” 12; and “Jun,” 9 — all residents of Sitio Balagunon.

Rescuers rushed the victims to nearby hospitals, but “Jun” was declared dead at the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in Digos City, while “Ronie” and “Ren” died at Viacrusis Medical Hospital in Bansalan. The truck driver also died of his injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. DEF