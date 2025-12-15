3 minors posted online as kidnapped found safe, returned home

FOLLOWING a viral social media post alleging the kidnapping of children in the Mintal area, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on December 13 clarified that no abduction took place, confirming that the three female minors initially reported missing were found safe and have been reunited with their families.

In a statement, Acting City Director Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip said police immediately activated response protocols after receiving reports of an alleged kidnapping at Purok 4, Barangay Mintal, Tugbok District. The incident quickly gained traction online, triggering public concern and fear among residents.

“Immediately upon receipt of the report, the Davao City Police Office activated its response protocols and conducted verification, coordination, and search operations. I am pleased to inform the public that the three minor children earlier reported as missing were successfully located, found safe, and are now reunited with their respective families,” Muarip said.

Based on the police investigation, Muarip confirmed that there was no kidnapping incident, contrary to claims circulating on social media.

“Our investigation revealed that there was no kidnapping incident. The minors were only accompanied for Christmas caroling by individuals unknown to them, which caused alarm when they did not return home at the expected time. They were not harmed, and no criminal act was committed against them,” he explained.

The DCPO chief commended concerned residents for promptly reporting the matter, noting that community vigilance played a key role in ensuring the children’s safety. However, he also cautioned against the irresponsible spread of unverified information online.

“I strongly urge the public to exercise responsibility in the use of social media. Posting or sharing unverified information without proper validation from authorities can create unnecessary fear, panic, and confusion within the community,” Muarip said, calling on the public to allow law enforcement to complete investigations before concluding.

He further reminded parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s whereabouts, especially during the holiday season when activities such as caroling are common. Barangay officials were likewise urged to remain proactive and vigilant in safeguarding their communities.

“To further ensure the safety of our children, especially during this Yuletide season, I strongly remind parents and guardians to closely monitor the activities and whereabouts of their children at all times,” Muarip added.

Post that started it all

The clarification came after a netizen posted an alarming message that spread rapidly online, stating:

“ATTENTION TO EVERYONE!! MGA TAGA MINTAL AREA AYAW NINYO PA LAKWA INYUHANG MGA ANAK PLEASE LANG KAY NAAY NANGAROLING DIRIA PUROK 19 SA MINTAL LIMA KA BATA GI PICK UP UG ITOM NA VAN NAKATAKAS ANG ISA KA BATA”

Police said the claim about a black van and abducted children was unfounded.

The DCPO reiterated its commitment to protecting children and ensuring public safety, urging residents to rely only on official and verified information released by the Philippine National Police and the DCPO. Authorities also encouraged the public to promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station to avoid misinformation and unnecessary panic. DEF