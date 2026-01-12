3 missing fishermen still not found over a week later

THREE fishermen from Caraga, Davao Oriental remain missing more than a week after they failed to return from a fishing trip on January 4, 2026, prompting the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSM) to intensify its maritime alert and appeal for public assistance.

In its Notice to Mariners No. 001-2026 issued on January 10, the CGDSM said the fishermen were last seen aboard a fishing motor banca named “Botika Abby,” painted yellow with red outriggers, while fishing in the waters off Caraga town.

The missing individuals were identified as Jeepee Suarez, 40; Junifer Gumuba, 43; and Nonoy Capalit, 35.

The incident was officially reported through a radio message with citation number CGSDAVORS3-1225-019 on January 10. Since then, the Coast Guard has coordinated with local government units, nearby fishing communities, and maritime stakeholders to help locate the fishermen, but no confirmed sightings have been reported as of press time.

To widen the search, the CGDSM circulated photographs of the three fishermen and their banca to coastal barangays, ports, and shipping operators. All vessels, watercraft operators, and fisherfolk passing through the area were urged to keep watch and immediately report any possible sightings to the nearest Coast Guard station or through its hotline at 0966-837-0536.

The Coast Guard said weather conditions during the past days were generally fair, but authorities noted that sea conditions can still turn dangerous, particularly for small fishing boats.

As of January, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has not reported any active typhoon or low-pressure area (LPA) affecting the country. However, easterlies continue to influence much of the Philippines, including Mindanao, bringing warm and humid air that can still trigger sudden changes in sea and weather conditions.

Maritime authorities stressed that even in the absence of a storm system, strong winds, unpredictable currents, and moderate to rough waves remain possible, especially in open waters.

The CGDSM reiterated its call for vigilance among the maritime community and appealed to anyone with information that may help in locating the missing fishermen to come forward.

The agency also urged fishermen and small boat operators to always prioritize safety, closely monitor weather advisories, and refrain from going out to sea when waves are strong, underscoring that preparedness and caution can save lives. DEF