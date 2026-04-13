3 provinces gateway corridor gains momentum in Davao-Manado mission

THE Davao Region is advancing a unified strategy to strengthen cross-border ties with eastern Indonesia through the proposed “Three Provinces Gateway Corridor,” positioning Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental as a single, integrated growth area under Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

The initiative gained momentum during a business mission from April 6 to 10, 2026 where officials, particularly from the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), Department of Tourism (DOT), and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), engaged Indonesian counterparts in Manado to rebuild market demand and institutional support for renewed connectivity between Mindanao and North Sulawesi.

“This initiative focuses on revitalizing cooperation between Mindanao and North Sulawesi by promoting tourism and trade and creating the necessary demand to restore direct flights between Davao and Manado as well as shipping connectivity with Davao and Bitung,” said MinDA Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro.

Consulate backs corridor strategy

A key highlight of the mission was the formal welcome of the Davao delegation by the Philippine Consulate in Manado, signaling strong diplomatic support for the corridor approach.

Davao de Oro Governor Raul G. Mabanglo, who led the delegation, was welcomed by Philippine Consul General Mary Jennifer Domingo Dingal on April 8. The meeting underscored the Philippine government’s backing for initiatives that strengthen economic and cultural ties between Mindanao and Indonesia.

The Three Provinces Gateway Corridor is envisioned as a coordinated development platform that aligns the economic strengths of the three Davao provinces ranging from agriculture and fisheries to tourism and emerging industries into a unified cross-border strategy.

“This mission is an important step in strengthening the partnership between Mindanao and North Sulawesi and in positioning the Davao provinces as a strategic gateway for BIMP-Eaga,” Mabanglo said.

Meanwhile, officials added that the corridor model is designed to address longstanding challenges that previously hampered direct connectivity, particularly inconsistent passenger demand and limited cargo volume. By consolidating resources and synchronizing development efforts, the three provinces aim to create a more sustainable foundation for trade and travel links with North Sulawesi.

Driving trade, tourism, and investment

Local leaders emphasized that the corridor will open new export pathways for agricultural and value-added products while encouraging tourism flows through joint destination development.

Mabanglo highlighted the importance of building stronger partnerships with neighboring regions, noting that the initiative goes beyond provincial gains and contributes to the broader economic positioning of Mindanao.

Representative Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo likewise underscored the need to expand export capacity and strengthen logistics coordination to support long-term connectivity.

Tourism stakeholders are also developing cross-border travel circuits, including dive tourism and eco-cultural experiences, aimed at boosting two-way visitor traffic between Mindanao and North Sulawesi.

Revival after years of stalled operations

The Davao-Manado route has long been identified as a strategic link under BIMP-Eaga but has faced repeated suspensions due to weak demand. Since 2024, however, renewed bilateral efforts have focused on addressing these gaps through stronger government coordination and increased private sector participation.

Discussions are ongoing with Indonesian stakeholders, including potential airline partners, to assess the viability of restoring direct air links, alongside efforts to revive sea connectivity through cargo and passenger shipping routes.

Officials said the corridor strategy plays a critical role in ensuring that once connectivity is restored, it will be supported by steady demand and sustained economic activity.