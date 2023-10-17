3 researchers from Davao discover 2 beetle species

According to the journal, the Metapocyrtus nacolod species prefer cool and shaded areas as these types of species are found within understory vegetation, or an ecosystem of plant life growing beneath the forest canopy, such as with the presence of tree ferns, ground ferns, tree wildings, and other weeds.

The Nacolod Torquoise Beetle can be distinguished for having “a broad subtriangular scaly patch of iridescent turquoise adpressed round scales with a golden-yellow sheen on each side of discs and three broad transverse bands of similar scales in the elytra”.

As for the Metapocyrtus silago or the Silago Blue Beetle, it can be distinguished from other species under its genus through the “reddish-brown integuments of its pronotum and elytra”.

“Ang dalawang species na iyon, what differentiates them is… magkaiba yung kanilang reproductive organs, at the same time magkaiba din yung kanilang patterns saka hugis ng kanilang katawan compared doon sa kanilang mga kasama o closest relatives nila na species, and reproductively isolated (Those two species, what differentiates them is their reproductive organs are different, and at the same time their patterns are also different and the shape of their bodies compared to their companions or closest relatives in the species, and reproductively isolated) which means they cannot reproduce together with other Metapocyrtus insects, ” Cabras said in a phone interview, October 16.

Elytra are the tough forewings of beetles and earwigs, while pronotum is defined as the upper surface of the prothorax, the first segment of the thorax or the upper body of an insect.

Both species were named after the places they were found, in Nacolod, Silago, Southern Leyte, Philippines.

The journal suggested that with the discovery of these two new species, further studies must be done to “highlight Mt. Bacolod’s remarkable ecological and evolutionary role as a center of species endemism”.

The authors also suggested that the area should be considered as a national protected area. ICE