THREE senators have called for sustained funding for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) after its proposed 2027 allocation was reduced by about P5.1 billion, raising concerns over further delays in Davao City’s planned overhaul of its public transportation system.

Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano and Senator Panfilo Lacson separately raised the funding issue during discussions on the proposed 2027 national budget, emphasizing the need to prioritize long-term investments in public transportation, while Senate Committee on Finance chairperson JV Ejercito also supports the idea of pushing through with the project.

In a Facebook post on November 26, 2026, Cayetano said the Davao City project’s allocation was reduced from P15 billion under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to P9.9 billion in the proposed budget.

"Ang Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP), tinanggalan natin ng P5 billion, from P15 billion to P9.9 billion," read the statement in a graphic accompanying his post.

Cayetano emphasized the importance of sustained investment in Davao City's public transportation system to prepare for its growing mobility needs and prevent traffic congestion similar to that experienced in Metro Manila.

His appeal coincided with World Sustainable Transport Day on Nov. 26, when he also called for the development of a train network along Laguna Lake, funding for the Mindanao Railway, and the restoration of higher funding for the Davao bus modernization project.

Lacson flags additional costs from delays

Lacson also pushed for the restoration of P5.1 billion for the Davao transport project during the Senate plenary deliberations on the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) proposed 2027 budget on November 26.

His appeal was part of a broader call to restore approximately P8.1 billion in funding for the DOTr's foreign-assisted projects, including P3 billion for the New Cebu International Container Port.

"I hate to sound like a broken record. Ito ang growth-oriented investment na dapat natin prioritize instead of katakot-takot na ayudas," Lacson said during his interpellation.

Senate Committee on Finance chairperson JV Ejercito said the Davao transport project had already incurred approximately P20 million in commitment fees because of implementation delays from December 2023 to June 2026.

The government could incur another P3 million annually in commitment fees if the delays continue.

"Roughly it's about P3 million a year," Ejercito said.

Commitment fees are charges imposed by lenders on unused portions of approved loans.

Lacson warned that further delays could result in additional financial obligations for the government.

"Definitely meron tayong multa," he said, as he urged lawmakers to restore the project's allocation during the budget amendment process.

Ejercito expressed willingness to support the restoration, subject to the availability of funds.

"I will also want to restore, instead of putting it in the smaller projects that have no impact. So, these are projects that will have economic impact," Ejercito said.

P76-billion integrated bus network

The Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, formerly known as the High Priority Bus System, is a multibillion-peso initiative involving the DOTr, the Davao City Government, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The project aims to establish a 672-kilometer integrated bus network covering around 185 barangays, with more than 1,000 bus stops, five depots, three terminals, and a driver training academy.

Its planned fleet consists of 1,100 modern buses, including 380 electric buses and 720 Euro V-compliant diesel buses.

The system will feature four route categories: Metro, Inter, Feeder, and Local routes. It will also incorporate intelligent transport technology and automated fare collection.

The project, estimated at P76 billion in earlier reports, is intended to improve connectivity and provide commuters with a more organized and reliable public transportation system.

Rollout pushed to 2027

Despite being launched in 2023, the project has encountered repeated delays, particularly in acquiring land for its terminals, depots, and other facilities.

In March 2026, DOTr deputy project manager Richard Walter K. Villanueva said the department was targeting the initial rollout in the third or fourth quarter of 2027, beginning with the Calinan-to-central business district route.

Full implementation was projected by the fourth quarter of 2028 or the first quarter of 2029, depending on the completion of land acquisition and construction.

The planned system will also change how provincial bus passengers enter Davao City. Proposed terminals in Bunawan, Toril, and Calinan will serve passengers arriving from neighboring provinces and cities before they transfer to the modern bus network.

The Davao City Overland Transport Terminal is also expected to cease operations under the fully implemented system.

Thousands of jeepney workers to receive assistance

The transition to a modern bus system will also affect traditional public utility jeepney drivers, operators, and other transport workers.

Up to 3,000 workers affected by the modernization project are expected to become eligible for Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) training starting in the second quarter of 2027.

The first batch will undergo training over a one-year period, with an agreement involving Tesda and the Department of Labor and Employment in Davao Region scheduled for January 2027.

The assistance program includes technical and vocational training, livelihood opportunities, educational assistance, and medical aid through the city's Lingap program.

Workers who wish to remain in the public transportation sector may also be prioritized for employment as modern bus drivers.

As of September 2026, 6,239 participants had completed the project's social preparation training since 2024, according to the DPTMP.

City sets aside counterpart funding

The Davao City Council approved in December 2025 the creation of a special trust fund to support the city's counterpart obligations for the bus modernization project.

The city committed around P1.5 billion to the trust fund, with allocations to be released in phases until 2030.

The fund will cover the city's financial commitments, including assistance for affected transport workers, personnel requirements, and procurement needs.

The city government is expected to contribute approximately P20 billion to the overall project.

The calls from Cayetano and Lacson for the restoration of the Davao project's funding come as the government continues to address implementation delays and prepare for the initial rollout of the city's modern bus network.

The proposed restoration remains subject to the ongoing budget amendment process and final approval of the 2027 national budget. RGL