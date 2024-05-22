3 soldiers killed in road mishap laid to rest

THREE military personnel from the 25th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army (PA), who were killed in a road mishap at Sitio Boston, Barangay Andap, New Bataan in Davao de Oro, were laid to rest on Sunday, May 18.

The deceased were identified as Private First Class Jaynor Makakua, the driver of the military truck, and two members of the Cafgu Active Auxiliary, Reynald Balaga, and Ferlan Conception.

Meanwhile, six soldiers who were injured are currently receiving treatment at the Davao De Oro Provincial Hospital-Montevista. They are 1LT Fidel V. Castro, Sgt Michael E. Arzaga, Cpl Emil Joy S. Mission, Pvt Jonel C. Alvarado, CAA Jay Ar Bale, and CAA Kim Ardel Castro.

According to a report from the 10th Infantry Division (10ID), the KM 450 military vehicle of the 25th Infantry Battalion was traveling along the Provincial Road from Poblacion, Barangay Cabinuangan, New Bataan.

The vehicle was en route to provide security for a groundbreaking ceremony and the signing of Inter-local Agency Partnership Agreement (Ilapa) at Purok 12, Sitio Boston, Barangay Andap when it suddenly lost control, rolling backward and falling into a river.

“The military truck’s engine reportedly shut off while traversing an inclined road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle,” 10ID spokesperson Major Ruben Gadut said.

As of press time, the military unit is conducting an intensive investigation to determine the cause of the accident. DEF with reports from Bianca Khu, DNSC Intern