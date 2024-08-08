3 Sta. Maria brgys affected by ASF

Due to the presence of ASF in the province, the LGU will be implementing Provincial Ordinance No. 09-2021, Department of Agriculture (DA) Administrative Order No. 22, Series of 2020 or “Guidelines on Swine Depopulation After African Swine Fever Confirmation”, DA No. 7, Series of 2021 or “Implementing Guidelines for the Bantay ASF sa Barangay Program,” and DA Administrative Circular No. 12, Series of 2019, otherwise known as “National Zoning and Movement Plan for the Prevention and Control of African Swine Fever,” as amended by DA Administrative Circular No. 02, Series of 2022.

Gov. Franklin P. Bautista of Davao Occidental said the public should not panic or spread “unverified, misleading, or fake information.”

“The utmost priority of the Province and the Municipalities is the eradication of the ASF. This could be sooner accomplished with everyone’s support and cooperation,” he said.

The province stated that it will implement protocols to control ASF, such as “Test and Destroy” within the 500-meter radius from the index case. The culled swine would be buried on-site, and if there is limited space in the area, the carcasses will be transported to another burial site in an appropriate vehicle to prevent the spread of the virus.

It added that the depopulation of the swine in the area must be witnessed by barangay officials and representatives of the LGU. A trace-back will also be conducted for pig movement over the last 30 days, and monitoring will be carried out for swine that have been in contact with those that tested positive.

Meanwhile, high-density backyard-raising areas that have a high risk of disease spread will be clustered into one epidemiological unit and stamped out. The province will conduct active surveillance within the quarantine zone, perform clinical and laboratory surveillance of all swine within the 500-meter radius after the initial depopulation, and clean and disinfect the affected areas.

Testing of swine farms in the quarantine area will also be carried out. The province will restrict and regulate the movement and transportation of swine in the affected areas and implement stricter biosecurity measures. RGP