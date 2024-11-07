300 suspects nabbed, over P9-M illegal drugs seized in Oct 2024

A TOTAL of 40 high-value individuals (HVIs) and 260 street-level individuals (SLIs) were arrested, with a total of P9,279,147.84 worth of illegal drugs seized by the police within just one month of anti-illegal drug operations in Davao Region in October 2024.

Among those arrested was the Top 1 HVI in the region, known as alias JP, and two major drug dens were dismantled in Davao de Oro, highlighting the effectiveness of the authorities' expanded strategy.

The Police Regional Office -Davao (PRO-Davao) attributed these successes to the continuous crackdown on drug dens and the launch of drug operations at the local and regional levels.

In these operations, a total of 1,302.3954 grams of shabu with a standard drug price (SDP) of P8,856,288.72, 211 marijuana plants, and 3,172.15 grams of marijuana leaves with an SDP of P422,859.12 were confiscated, amounting to a total value of P9,279,147.84.

This sent a strong message that the intelligence efforts by authorities against those involved in illegal drugs in the region are effective, PRO-Davao stated.

These police operations are in line with the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) anti-drug campaign nationwide.

“The arrest of the Top 1 HVI and other high-value targets and the dismantling of drug dens are significant steps in our mission to make Davao Region a safer place,” PRO-Davao Acting Director PBGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete stated.

“Through the PNP’s recalibrated approach, we have been able to execute focused, strategic operations with greater impact,” he added. WGM