₱3,000 Fuel Assistance: Crisis Relief from Bajaj Three-wheelers

MORE than just providing vehicles, Bajaj Philippines has once again proven to be the most reliable partner for Filipino drivers amid the challenges posed by rising commodity and fuel prices.

This May 2026, the start of every journey has become lighter for new Bajaj three-wheeler owners. Under the "Bajaj Gas Ayuda Promo," every customer received a FREE ₱3,000 gasoline card. This initiative serves as direct assistance to help drivers reduce their daily operational expenses.

Beyond the financial aid, drivers continue to choose Bajaj three-wheelers for their proven quality and practicality on the road. These vehicles are known for an impressive fuel economy that keeps more money in your pocket and minimal upkeep costs that won't break the bank. Furthermore, the spacious and comfortable design is specifically built for long hours of livelihood. In an era where every peso counts, choosing Bajaj isn't just about buying a vehicle, it's about gaining a loyal partner in progress for every "Ka-Bajaj."

Looking for the right move during a crisis? Switch to Bajaj Three-wheelers now!

For inquiries and orders, click this link: https://bit.ly/inquirebajajthree-wheelernow or visit www.bajaj.com.ph to find the nearest authorized dealer. PR