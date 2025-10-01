302 seniors, PWDs hired under special job hiring

A TOTAL of 302 seniors and persons with disabilities (PWDs) were hired on the spot to work in partner-food chains of the City Government of Davao from Sept. 23 to 24, 2025.

Public Employment and Services Office (Peso) Manager Lilibeth Pantinople said on Tuesday that on the first day of the special job fair, 80 seniors and PWDs were hired on the spot by McDonalds. This means that those hired must comply with additional requirements, such as health certificates.

Pantinople said that McDonalds accommodated two batches, with 36 persons for each batch, to cover 19 participating stores. Each store will have two shifts – morning and afternoon – for three months.

“Karon naa mi 80 seniors kay ang kadtong eight ka seniors kay reserved sila, halimbawa disqualified ang kaning isa sa ilaha nga na-hire, kay gina-require namo sila og final nga medical, kadtong naa sila’y xray para fit to work gyud sila (For now we have 80 seniors with eight as reserves, in case there will be disqualified after the final medical test, where we require xray, to ensure that they are fit to work),” she said.

Pantinople, in a separate interview, said that they also led the hiring for Jollibee Group on Wednesday, September 24, during which 162 senior citizens and 60 PWDs were hired on the spot.

“Dili lang seniors ang gi-hire, nag-hire pud og PWDs nga deaf-mute and hard of hearing (They hired not only seniors but also PWDs who are deaf-mute and hard of hearing),” she said.

Pantinople said the 162 seniors will be deployed in four batches, with 40 per batch, and the first batch will report from October to December 2025.

Each batch will have four-hour duties, five days a week, from Monday to Friday, and will work for three months.

Meanwhile, the 60 PWDs who are deaf and have hearing difficulty will be deployed in three batches, with 20 persons per batch. Each batch will work eight hours a day, from Monday to Friday, for five months.

The Jollibee Group will assign those hired across its 20 stores. CIO