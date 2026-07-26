308 ex-rebs surrender since January 2026

THE Philippine Army's 10th Infantry (Agila) Division (10ID) has recorded the surrender of 308 former rebels (FRs) since the beginning of 2026, underscoring what military officials described as the continuing erosion of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) and its support network in Eastern Mindanao.

Speaking during the AFP-PNP Press Corps media forum on Thursday, July 23, 10ID spokesperson Maj. Ruben Gadut said the growing number of surrenderers reflects the combined impact of sustained military operations, intelligence-driven campaigns, and government reintegration initiatives aimed at encouraging insurgents to abandon armed struggle.

The 308 individuals who returned to the fold of the law comprise 267 regular NPA combatants, 28 members of the Milisya ng Bayan, and 13 members of underground mass organizations, all of whom were operating within the division's area of responsibility covering the Davao Region and parts of Soccsksargen.

Aside from the increasing number of surrenderers, Gadut said government forces also dealt a significant blow to the remaining insurgent forces by recovering 69 firearms of various calibers and 20 anti-personnel mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during military operations conducted since January.

The confiscation of these weapons, according to the military, has further reduced the operational capability of the remaining communist armed groups, limiting their capacity to launch attacks against government forces and communities.

Gadut said the surrender of former rebels demonstrates that more insurgents are choosing to return to peaceful civilian life after recognizing the government's continued efforts to provide opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration.

“These programs are designed to provide financial, livelihood, and social support to facilitate their smooth reintegration into normal civilian life,” Gadut said.

He said the majority of the surrenderers are eligible to receive assistance under the government's Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) as well as the National Amnesty Program.

Through E-CLIP, qualified former rebels may receive immediate financial aid, livelihood packages, skills training, housing assistance, educational support, and other interventions designed to help them establish sustainable livelihoods and successfully reintegrate into their respective communities. Meanwhile, the National Amnesty Program offers qualified applicants an opportunity to obtain amnesty for certain offenses committed in pursuit of political beliefs, subject to the evaluation and approval of the National Amnesty Commission.

The Army emphasized that security operations are complemented by collaboration with local government units and national agencies to ensure that former rebels receive the support necessary to prevent their return to armed conflict.

The 10ID likewise vowed to continue focused military operations against the remaining insurgent remnants while strengthening community engagement and development programs in conflict-affected areas. DEF