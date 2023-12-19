30K Dabawenyos attend 1st day of Simbang Gabi

The Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) has recorded around 30,000 churchgoers on the opening day of the nine-day traditional Misa de Gallo or Simbang Gabi which began on December 16, 2023, and will end on the 24th.

In a radio interview with PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, she said that no untoward and violent incidents were recorded nor reported to their agency and that the culture of security was tightly implemented.

“Hapsay ug dili gubot ang atoang Misa De Gallo. In general, generally peaceful gyud sya (Our Misa De Gallo was smooth and peaceful . It was generally peaceful in general),” the official said.

As part of police visibility, the agency has instructed all of its stations in the region to secure their area of responsibility (AOR) and jurisdiction by putting assistance desks outside the worship places to assist the public with their concerns.

The implementation was also a directive order from PRO-Davao Regional Director Police Brigadier General Alden Delvo to intensify the peace and order situation in worship places in the region.

Currently, the police agency hopes to achieve a zero-incident during the course of Misa De Gallo.

In Davao City alone, more than 40 major churches have abided by the strict rules and regulations that include the implementation of the “one entrance, one exit” policy and frisking at holy places.

The deployment of securities comes not solely from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) but from collaboration with the city’s Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) alongside other law enforcement agencies.

The implementation is a response to the terrorist attack inside the Dimaporo Gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi (MSU-Marawi) last December 2. DEF