30K expected at Davao Penitential Walk, Mass

THE Archdiocese of Davao expects around 30,000 participants to join the Penitential Walk and Holy Mass on October 25, 2025.

Msgr. Paul Cuison, rector of San Pedro Cathedral, said they anticipate 20,000 to 30,000 attendees from parishes and Gagmay’ng Kristohanong Katilingban (GKK) leaders. It will be the first large-scale gathering of all GKK leaders in the archdiocese.

"This event will involve all Catholic faithful of the Archdiocese. We also expect delegations from schools, but most participants will come from parishes," Cuison said during a press conference on Wednesday, October 22, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Cuison said the activity is open to everyone but emphasized that it is a religious gathering and a church-led initiative against corruption. The walk answers the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ (CBCP) call for a National Day of Prayer and Public Repentance. Each archdiocese will hold its own local observance.

Archbishop Romulo Valles will preside over the Holy Mass. No VIPs or prominent personalities were invited, and if they attend, they will do so as regular participants.

Cuison underscored the importance of keeping the Church free from political influence, expressing dismay over past attempts to use religious gatherings for political purposes. He said the Archdiocese of Davao remains independent while upholding its moral voice.

He said there will be no major road closures, only partial ones along routes used for the Penitential Walk. The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) will assist in traffic flow, while portions of San Pedro Street will be closed during the Mass.

Participants are discouraged from bringing placards and are encouraged instead to bring rosaries.

"The Penitential Walk is an expression of our moral stand against corruption. The Church believes corruption is morally evil and shameful," Cuison said, adding that the Archdiocese will continue to speak against immorality and corruption.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson PCapt. Hazel Caballero said the police are ready to deploy personnel to ensure participants’ safety.

"Ang atoa lang diri is that when it comes to tapok-tapok nga daghan apply ang gyud natu kanunay ang atoang culture of security kay dili natu iwala ang possibility na naay wala na gi expect na mahitabo (What’s important is that we continue to apply our culture of security, as we can’t rule out unexpected incidents)," she said.

The walk will start simultaneously at 4:30 a.m. from three points, Coastal Road Tulip open space, Magsaysay Park, and Doña Vicenta Park, leading to St. Peter’s Square (Agila Stage, San Pedro Street), where the Holy Mass will be held at 6 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear white with ribbons and bring a rosary, a candle, drinking water, and rain gear. No other parish Masses will be held at 6 a.m., except in monasteries. Backpacks are not allowed for security reasons.

Archbishop Valles earlier urged Dabawenyos to unite in prayer and repentance to “make corruption shameful again” and seek divine healing for the nation. RGP

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has declared October 27–30, 2025, as a Wellness Break for teachers, following calls from the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) for a mental health break after the recent series of strong earthquakes.

In a memorandum addressed to regional directors, school division superintendents, and school heads, DepEd said the Midyear Break will serve as the Wellness Break in line with DepEd Order No. 12, series of 2025.

"The Midyear Break is a recognition of the need to support the overall well-being of our teaching personnel, which is a critical foundation of education quality, as stated in the Secretary's five-point agenda," the memo stated.

DepEd directed schools and divisions that scheduled their In-Service Training (INSET) or other professional development programs during those dates to reschedule them within the remaining school year. These activities, it added, should aim to enhance teaching competencies and align with DepEd’s programs and priorities.

However, DepEd said these training activities must not interfere with classes and may instead be integrated into school-based training or Learning Action Cells (LACs). Funding will still come from the Human Resource Training and Development (HRTD) budget released through School Division Offices (SDOs).

For schools that have already booked venues and catering for midyear training, DepEd said they may request to reschedule based on procurement and auditing rules. If rescheduling is not possible, the training may proceed voluntarily, and participating teachers will be exempted from attending similar sessions later in the school year.

To ensure proper coordination and monitoring, DepEd instructed school heads to submit their activity plans to their SDOs through the School Governance and Operations Division (SGOD). Division plans for INSET must be forwarded to the Human Resource Development Division or the National Educators Academy of the Philippines (Neap) in their region.

Earlier, DepEd–Davao Region said it was awaiting the go-signal from Education Secretary Sonny Angara on the proposed mental health break following the “doublet earthquakes” that struck Davao Oriental on October 10.

“It’s a matter for the secretary to decide, but whatever the decision is, we on the ground will respond positively,” Atillo said during a press conference on October 15 at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

ACT-Davao Union president Reynaldo Pardillo earlier urged DepEd to suspend the October Mid-Year Performance Review and Evaluation (MPRE), saying teachers still need time to recover from trauma.

“DepEd is proceeding with performance evaluations instead of giving mental health support that teachers desperately need,” Pardillo said. “We’re not against professional development, but against a system that treats teachers like machines.”

Atillo acknowledged that teachers have been under immense pressure, especially after the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that hit Manay, Davao Oriental, on October 10. RGP