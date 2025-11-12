33rd National Children’s Month celeb highlights drive vs Osaec-CSAEM

ANCHORED on the theme of “Osaec-CSAEM Wakasan: Kaligtasan at Karapatan ng mga Bata Ipaglaban,” the 33rd National Children’s Month celebration emphasized the importance of protecting children against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children, and Children Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Materials (Osaec-CSAEM).

Gerlyn V. Arciaga, Head of the Special Office for Children’s Concerns (Socc), said that this year’s observance of the National Children’s Month aims to strengthen the city’s campaign against Osaec-CSAEM.

“Ginapaningkamutan gyud, ginatutukan namo na mapalig-on pa nga dili mabiktima atoang mga bata sa Osaec ug CSAEM sama sa pag-conduct atong seminar on cyber safety and cyber security sa tana’ng barangay council for the protection of children (We’re working on strengthening our campaign against Osaec-CSAEM to ensure that our children will not become victims by conducting seminars on cyber safety and cyber security for the 182 barangay councils for the protection of children),” she said.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) also conducts community education initiatives on the Anti-Osaec-CSAEM law, as well as equipping barangays with accurate information and tips on how to avoid these from happening.

The city recognizes that children remain one of the most vulnerable sectors in society to exposure to harmful content and various forms of abuse and exploitation. As such, the city government continues to create programs and projects that seek to ensure that children grow up in an environment that nurtures their rights, safety, and potential.

During the kick-off ceremony of the 33rd National Children’s Month on November 3, 2025, Acting City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message read by City Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin Villafuerte, underscored the importance of joint community efforts in protecting children from Osaec-CSAEM.

“It is crucial that we, as members of the community, further our commitment to save and protect our children from any form of abuse and exploitation, such as cybercrime. Every child should have the right to grow up in an environment that is safe, secure, and nurturing, free from anything that could harm them,” he said.

“Isip mga ginikanan ug miyembro sa komunidad padayon ta nga magtinabangay alang sa kaayohan ug kaluwasan sa tana’ng bata. Kita mao’y magsilbi’ng tig panalipod nila batok sa pangabuso hangtod sa hangtod (As parents and members of the community, we must continue to work together for the well-being and safety of children. We must safeguard them against any form of abuse and exploitation),” Duterte added.

The celebration kicked off with a motorcade followed by a district-wide caravan where parents and children may avail of free services from various government and non-government agencies.

The SOCC, in partnership with the Davao City Council for the Protection of Children (DCCPC), also brought the caravan to the 2nd and 3rd districts on November 5 at the Buhangin Proper Gym and on November 7 at the Mintal Gym, respectively. CIO