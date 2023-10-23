34 aftershocks in Davao de Oro

FOLLOWING the 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Davao de Oro, approximately 34 aftershocks were recorded.

The Provincial Government of Davao de Oro reported on its Facebook page the aftershocks, ranging from 1.3 to 2.9 in magnitude, particularly in New Bataan, which was the epicenter of the earthquake on October 20 at around 2:58 a.m.

In response to the seismic activity, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Municipal Disaster Risk Resilience-Montevista (MDRR-Montevista) visited the Montevista Provincial Hospital to assess the building's structural integrity. Their primary concern was ensuring the safety of the patients.

Both agencies reported that they found no expansion of cracks in the building, allowing patients to return to their rooms. Additionally, patients at the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital (DDOPH) were able to reoccupy the building after an initial assessment revealed no significant damage. Tent structures were set up outside the hospitals and are on standby in case of further aftershocks.

The province continues its assessment of hospital facilities in different municipalities as of press time.

The Davao de Oro local government unit also released a set of earthquake safety guidelines called "Luwas sa Linog Tips." These guidelines underscored preparedness before, during, and after an earthquake. It encourages residents to be aware of local earthquake hazards, know the location of the nearest evacuation area, and keep an emergency kit readily accessible. Additionally, they promote learning how to use a fire extinguisher and safely shut off water, LPG, and circuit breakers during emergencies.

During an earthquake, the LGU advises individuals to "drop, cover, and hold" if they are indoors, while those outdoors should move to open areas away from tall buildings.

Coastal residents should head to higher ground if there's a potential tsunami threat, and those in hilly areas should steer clear of cliffs to avoid landslides. Staying calm and alert is crucial. Citizens are reminded to watch out for falling objects, like glass windows, cabinets, or debris that may pose injury risks.

After an earthquake, people should evacuate to designated safe locations, anticipate aftershocks, and stay informed about the latest updates regarding the earthquake. It's also advisable to check for injuries and provide first aid when necessary. Lastly, follow all precautionary measures and directives from authorities to ensure your safety. RGP